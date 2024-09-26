Michael Jai White, in an interview, opened up about his visit to Ghana during the Year of Return initiative

The American actor shared that travelling to Ghana for the first time was a life-changing experience

Michael Jai White said that he learned about the history of ancient African societies before slavery

American actor and martial artist Michael Jai White has reflected on his 2019 visit to Ghana.

American actor Michael Jai White shares his experience from his visit to Ghana. Photo source: @officialmichaeljai

Michael Jai White recounts time in Ghana

In an interview with Ukrainian-American media personality DJ Vlad, Michael Jai White shared that his visit to Ghana was a life-changing experience.

The American actor noted that he had visited different African countries, including South Africa, Djibouti, and Rwanda, before his trip to West Africa.

Michael Jai White said his visit helped him connect with his roots and identify as an African, encouraging other Black Americans to visit Ghana as well.

The actor explained that upon his arrival, he was able to build an emotional and physical connection with the people because, unlike in his visits to some other African countries, he looked no different from the regular Ghanaian on the streets.

He added that he also learned about the history of many African societies, where many black individuals engaged in agriculture and other skilled industries before the colonial masters took many successful people as slaves to build America.

Michael Jai White was among a long list of American celebrities who visited Ghana during the Year of Return initiative from 2018 to 2019. In January 2019, he was enstooled as chief with the title 'Odupong' of the Akwamu Traditional Area.

Reactions to Michael Jai White's comments

Michael Jai White's reflection on his visit to Ghana triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below.

#Nhyira commented:

"YES, you look like an Ashanti from Asante Mampong 👌 we love you 💜 and I've always been a fan 💯🥰."

Checarry commented:

"Ghana and Africa is your home.You're always welcome home."

MzAshanti commented:

"I saw God, in Africa, Ghana 🇬🇭 to be precise. 🥰."

Nanaabenaa commented:

"He looks like Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah from the Angel Tv morning show."

sharoneagyeman commented:

"It is very true. The first time you see where you really come from then you feel proud. Ghana is proud of all black men out there. Try and visit once in your life time."

Jordin Sparks recounts her time in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordin Sparks described her past visit to Ghana during a social media interaction with a fan.

The Grammy-nominated American singer shared that she had a memorable time during her trip to the West African country.

Jordin Sparks also expressed her willingness to return to Ghana in the future and has also collaborated with Stonebwoy recently.

