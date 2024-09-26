Kar Lite, in a video, linked up with the famous Makola market women of the Happy Town project and bonded with them

In the video, the viral TikTok sensation sang one of his numerous funny songs with the women and danced with them

The video of the beautiful moment was shared by Kar Lite on his TikTok page, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians were excited about the joy he brought to the women

Ghanaian TikTok star Kar Lite has connected with the famous Makola Market women in a new video shared on his TikTok page.

Kar Lite and the Makola market women dance in a viral video. Photo source: karlite

The viral video showed him singing one of his funny viral songs and dancing alongside the women, putting smiles on their faces.

The Happy Town project is an initiative led by Official Starter, a member of the DWP Academy. Through dance and community, the project aims to bring happiness to hardworking individuals in the streets and markets.

In the video, Kar Lite can be seen bonding with the women who have become viral sensations themselves at the Makola Market. The video warmed the hearts of social media users, who expressed happiness at seeing the joy on display.

Kar Lite and market women spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

amandostatus said:

"Am on the floor Aswear 😂 the last part too sweet arh"

Obour snow commented:

"This woman really enjoyed in her youthful age paaa rough from her reactions 🥰"

Prince Kazembe said:

"😂... bro in the back is having the best time of his life"

Donwill Hotel commented:

"Mama Toli for us la 😂😂😂😂 The henergy is deep"

_GETNAILEDBYAJ said:

"What did you promise mama Toli ??😂😂😂her energy today de3 it’s different oo"

LîvêRîçh KËŁVÎÑ commented:

"Ei this woman you didn’t discover your talent early kraaa😂"

Kar Lite meets McBrown

Kar Lite has been everywhere since he rose to social media fame. McBrown is one of the numerous celebs he has met recently.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, Kar Lite anda nice interaction that made social media users smile. Many Ghanaians were happy to see the pair bond.

