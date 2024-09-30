Okyeame Kwame has shared his opinion on how the galamsey menace can be stopped, stating that the president had the power to halt it

The musician claimed that the president could easily use his autonomy and declare that illegal mining should be halted immediately and it will be halted

He urged the president to say something about the canker and asked for politics to be put aside if galamsey was to be brought to an end

Renowned Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has weighed in on the ongoing issues surrounding illegal mining, known locally as galamsey.

Speaking on United Showbiz, the celebrated musician expressed strong opinions on how the galamsey crisis could be ended, placing the responsibility on the president’s shoulders.

Okyeame Kwame asserted that the president has the required authority to halt illegal mining if he truly wishes to. According to him, the president possesses the autonomy to take action by declaring an immediate end to the practice.

He noted that, with the power vested in the presidency, a firm directive from the top could effectively end galamsey.

The musician passionately appealed for politics to be set aside in the interest of the nation’s environmental future. Okyeame Kwame maintained that ending the menace of galamsey should be treated as a priority above partisan politics.

Okyeame Kwame sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

TheNunooKojo said:

"I always say that.. if Addo D wants to end Galamsay it’s will end within 48hrs . Man is benefiting from the whole thing so he doesn’t want to stop it."

chrispicedj wrote:

"Both Ndc and Npp have decided not stop galamsey, see how they both quiet"

kojocona said:

"It's baffling when political actors shift the blame for Galamsey onto all past governments. After nearly 8 years, what has this government done to stop it? It's time to hold leaders accountable and stop the blame game!"

Stonebwoy speaks against galamsey

Stonebwoy is another musician who has spoken up against galamsey. YEN.com.gh reported that the musician joined the campaign against the illegal mining menace.

The dancehall musician shared his thoughts by posting a performance video of his song Greedy Men and calling out the Ghanaian leaders for their inability to fight the ongoing canker.

