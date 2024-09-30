Stonebwoy opened up about the inspiration behind his latest music collaboration with Dutch guitarist and producer Ginton, Jejereje

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has unveiled the backstory behind his latest music collaboration with Amsterdam-based guitarist and producer Ginton, titled Jejereje.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy shares the backstory behind his latest song, Jejereje. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy shares the backstory behind Jejereje

In a recent interview with Power 105.1 FM in New York, US, Stonebwoy spoke about the viral song for the first time since its release and its inspiration.

The dancehall musician explained that Jejereje is a folk song intended to ease the tension caused by the recent anti-Galamsey demonstration and the ongoing political campaigns for Ghana's upcoming December general elections.

"This song is a fun one that is breathing the nation right now. It's an election season coming in two months. Political parties are doing campaigns and the whole country is tense with demonstrations and other things. This song is like a relief. It is a folk song."

The BHIM Nation leader added that the song relates to the problems many people encounter in their daily lives.

Stonebwoy released Jejereje on Tuesday, September 24, after a week of building anticipation among fans with the song's teaser. The song has become an instant and received positive reviews from fans and critics since its release.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's comments about Jejereje

Stonebwoy's remarks triggered positive reactions from fans on social media, who praised him for his musical prowess. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@Michaelmich_ed2 commented:

"He's massive in music."

@Ashiwaju_CEO commented:

"Stonebwoy is on a streak."

@abdulahmed332 commented:

"He is doing well."

@SweetKpakpo_ commented:

"He cooked."

@TheHolyman_ commented:

"Stonebwoy everywhere."

@SafeSecretHQ commented:

"Stonebwoy dey trend."

@ahmaburniton commented:

"Stonebwoy is far gone 🌎🚀."

Stonebwoy reunites with Davido in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy visited Davido and his team after his panel discussion at Howard University in Washington D.C., America.

A viral video showed the two musicians hugging before hitting the studios, leading many to speculate that a music collaboration might be in the works.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

