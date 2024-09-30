In a trending video, Stonebwoy was spotted with Nigerian music star Davido in the studio during his recent trip to the U.S.

The dancehall musician recently travelled to the U.S. for a panel discussion at Howard University

Stonebwoy was also honoured with the People's Choice award at the 2024 GHPAC Golden Gala in Washington, D.C., on Friday, September 27, 2024

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy and Nigerian music star Davido have made the headlines after they were spotted together in the U.S.

Stonebwoy and Davido in the studio

Stonebwoy recently travelled to the U.S. for a panel discussion at the Chadwick Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University. He jammed to his latest single, Jejereje, with some of his students.

The dancehall musician was also honoured with the People's Choice award at the 2024 GHPAC Golden Gala awards at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C., USA, on Friday, September 27, 2024.

After appearing at the two major events, Stonebwoy visited Davido and his team in the U.S. for a hangout session.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two musicians were spotted hugging before the dancehall artiste interacted with some Davido team members.

Stonebwoy and Davido later hit the studios, leading to speculations of a new music collaboration. This will mark their first collaboration since the release of their 2020 smash hit single, Activate.

In recent years, the two musicians have kept a tight bond and spent time together at each other's residence. Davido was one of many Ghanaian and international celebrities who congratulated Stonebwoy after his recent graduation from GIMPA.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy and Davido's reunion

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments from social media users below:

Stonebwoy joins the Galamsey fight

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy joined the youth in their online campaign to end the rampant illegal mining activities in Ghana.

The dancehall musician shared a performance video of his anti-Galamsey song, Greedy Men, at the Global Citizen concert and called out politicians with a line from the song.

Source: YEN.com.gh