Reggie Zippy's ex-wife Edith Ward, in a teaser of an upcoming interview, addressed the recent allegations from the musician against her

She denied the musician's claims that she had blocked him from getting access to their three children since December 2022

Edith Ward recounted how Reggie Zippy's rants have affected her and her children's daily lives

Reggie Zippy's ex-wife, Edith Ward, has reacted to the musician's recent allegations against her.

Reggie Zippy's ex-wife Edith Ward addresses the recent allegations he levelled against her. Photo source: @edithward @reggiezippy

Source: Instagram

Edith Ward addresses Reggie Zippy's allegations

In a teaser of an upcoming interview with media personality Caleb Nii Boye, Edith Ward denied Reggie Zippy's claims that she had blocked him from accessing their three children since December 2022.

She shared that her ex-husband has not made any effort to communicate with her and the children since their split.

Edith noted that she works three jobs and struggles financially to care for their three children alone in Reggie Zippy's absence. She said that because of the divorce and her ex-husband's numerous social media rants, she and her children have lost any privacy.

Edith Ward shared that the drama involving her husband took an emotional toll on her, and she got involved in two accidents as a result.

She said:

"I had two accidents. I hit another car because of all this."

She said Reggie Zippy intentionally missed their court proceedings on September 15, 2023, and later went to his hotel room to allege that a UK judge had blocked him from seeing his children.

Edith Ward added that they only went to court because of the musician's social media rants, and the case had nothing to do with their kids.

Reggie Zippy and Edith Ward married for 15 years before officially divorcing on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Watch the video below:

Reaction to Edith Ward's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

maame_serwaah2018 commented:

"Marriage marriage hmm."

fremeyaa commented:

"Chai! another day for me to cherish my husband."

why_kathel commented:

"This is why you should always listen to both sides of stories before judging!"

porciaboakye commented:

"Hmmmm, this thing called marriage 😢😢😢."

dyer_kofi commented:

"Hmm. Things are happening."

Reggie Zippy sends message to his children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reggie Zippy got people emotional after posting an emotional message about his children on social media.

The UK-based Ghanaian musician expressed sadness at missing his children and pledged to continue paying the child maintenance allowance as a responsible father.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh