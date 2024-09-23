Reggy Zippy is trending after his heartwarming message to his three children went viral on social media

This comes after he promised to play his role as a responsible father and confessed that he truly missed his children

Many people who took to the comment section of the post have comforted the musician

UK-based Ghanaian rapper Reggie Zippy has triggered an emotional response from netizens after he posted a message on social media about his children.

On TikTok, the Hit-and-Run crooner opened up about how he misses his three children, whom he has not seen in person since December 2022.

"Can someone kindly tell my 3 children, whom I dearly love but haven't seen in the flesh since 25 December 2022, that their father, Reggie, is currently sitting in his car at his former office steles in Bagshot on my way back to Devon after performing in Camber sands last night?

To my babies Dior, Ikhon and Nolan, just know that daddy wishes he could see you and talk to you as regularly as I used to do back in 2022, but due to so many unfortunate circumstances, which you will grow up to understand, I can't see or call you, but I will continue to pay your child maintenance allowances every month whether it costs a penny or a pound cuz that's my duty as your father and that is exactly what your grandfather Isaac and late grandma cecilia taught me."

The musician, who got divorced in 2023, assured the children that he was doing fine and pledged to continue paying the child maintenance allowance in the performance of his duties as a responsible father.

"Hi Dior, Daddy is finally feeling much better and in a happy place right now, but the 3 of you are the only missing part of my life, and that is alright for me as a strong man who isn't afraid of vulnerability or honesty. I want you 3 to know that every single post I make online is my journal for your future selves when you become adults. I love you all so much, and I want you 3 to continue enjoying the bliss and naivety of your childhood"

At the time of writing the report, the post by Reggy Zippy had raked in over 200 likes and 20 comments.

Ghanaians comfort Reggie Zippy

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post comforted Reggy Zippy, with others commending him for being a devoted father

Dr. J Brown reacted:

"You are a wonderful Dad Bro. Keep doing what you are doing for them one day God will make a way and you will see them."

Blvque indicated:

"But I'm glad they're his. It's well. The resemblance wow."

Shegah indicated:

"They love you bro and time will tell."

afya_iwears added:

"It is well."

Reggy Zippy flaunts new lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reggie Zippy shared a sweet Valentine’s Day post celebrating his girlfriend to the delight of his fans.

Reggie Zippy shared shots where they posed close to each other in two of the frames.

The rapper, whose marriage with his ex-wife Edith Ward hit the rocks in 2023, accompanied the images with a wholesome message to celebrate the big day.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

