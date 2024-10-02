Kwaku Manu, in a video, complained about the high import duties imposed on Ghanaians who ship their items to the ports

The comic actor shared that he attempted to buy a $10k BMW car in the US and ship it to Ghana but was told he would have to pay $30K as import duties at the ports

Kwaku Manu called on the Ghanaian leaders to intervene and make it easier for Ghanaians to import their items from foreign countries

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has complained about the high import duties being charged at the various ports in the country.

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu laments the high import duties at the ports in Ghana. Photo source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu laments high import duties

Kwaku Manu took to his Instagram page to express his frustration and disappointment with the enormous financial packages Ghanaians have to pay at the port to clear their goods.

The comic actor, who is currently on vacation in the US, shared that he recently showed interest in purchasing a brand new BMW vehicle worth $10K at an auction and decided to check the cost of import duty he would pay to clear the car at the port.

Kwaku Manu said that after enquiring at the Tema port, he was informed that he would have to pay $30K, more than the car's worth.

The Kumawood movie star called on Ghanaian leaders to empathise with the citizens and solve the nation's economic issues.

He said it was cheaper for Burkinabés and Togolese to clear goods in Ghana than its citizens and called on the leaders to create a suitable environment for importers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Kwaku Manu's complaints about the high duty charges at the ports in Ghana.

drcryme commented:

"Hmm Asem Wei."

agyengo92 commented:

"This is killing us. I miss Professor Mills. Duties were very cheap during his era."

officialmightyceo commented:

"Uhmmm, the old folks don't want we, the young, to prosper. Sad."

official_lellyko commented:

"You talk p3 they will say you are NPP and NDC. They should make the prices normal. Go to Togo their Harbour is free. We live in a country paaa oooo. It's sad."

osewus_ventures commented:

"Hmm don’t even know what to say mpo 🤔."

Source: YEN.com.gh