Global site navigation

Kwaku Manu Laments High Import Duties At The Ports In Ghana: "Politicians Should Have Mercy On Us"
Celebrities

Kwaku Manu Laments High Import Duties At The Ports In Ghana: "Politicians Should Have Mercy On Us"

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Kwaku Manu, in a video, complained about the high import duties imposed on Ghanaians who ship their items to the ports
  • The comic actor shared that he attempted to buy a $10k BMW car in the US and ship it to Ghana but was told he would have to pay $30K as import duties at the ports
  • Kwaku Manu called on the Ghanaian leaders to intervene and make it easier for Ghanaians to import their items from foreign countries

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has complained about the high import duties being charged at the various ports in the country.

Kwaku Manu, Kwaku Manu laments high import duties, Ports in Ghana, Kumawood actor, Ghanaian movies, Ghanaian politicians
Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu laments the high import duties at the ports in Ghana. Photo source: @kwakumanubob
Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu laments high import duties

Kwaku Manu took to his Instagram page to express his frustration and disappointment with the enormous financial packages Ghanaians have to pay at the port to clear their goods.

Read also

Yaw Dabo struggles to carry the fuel nozzle to fuel his car, video gets many laughing

The comic actor, who is currently on vacation in the US, shared that he recently showed interest in purchasing a brand new BMW vehicle worth $10K at an auction and decided to check the cost of import duty he would pay to clear the car at the port.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kwaku Manu said that after enquiring at the Tema port, he was informed that he would have to pay $30K, more than the car's worth.

The Kumawood movie star called on Ghanaian leaders to empathise with the citizens and solve the nation's economic issues.

He said it was cheaper for Burkinabés and Togolese to clear goods in Ghana than its citizens and called on the leaders to create a suitable environment for importers.

Watch the video below:

Read also

Accra to Paris: Wanderlust team opens up on challenges encountered on road trip in video

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Kwaku Manu's complaints about the high duty charges at the ports in Ghana.

drcryme commented:

"Hmm Asem Wei."

agyengo92 commented:

"This is killing us. I miss Professor Mills. Duties were very cheap during his era."

officialmightyceo commented:

"Uhmmm, the old folks don't want we, the young, to prosper. Sad."

official_lellyko commented:

"You talk p3 they will say you are NPP and NDC. They should make the prices normal. Go to Togo their Harbour is free. We live in a country paaa oooo. It's sad."

osewus_ventures commented:

"Hmm don’t even know what to say mpo 🤔."

Kwaku Manu, others celebrate Funny Face's return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu and a host of Ghanaian celebrities were excited after their colleague Funny Face returned home from Pantang.

Read also

Ghanaian man deported for stealing a pen drive in Germany, recounts sad experience in touching video

Funny Face was recently admitted to the Pantang Hospital after his recent social media rants.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor. He graduated from African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Hot: