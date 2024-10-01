Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo got many people laughing hard when he fuelled his car at a gas station in the US

The actor noted that if he were in Ghana, a fuel attendant would have done the job instead of struggling himself

Some talked about how fuel attendants in Ghana were underpaid, while others told the actor to get used things

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo shared the struggles he experienced when fuelling his four-wheel drive in the United States of America.

Yaw Dabo fuels his car himself in the US. Image credit: @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

Yaw Dabo fuels his car in the US

In the video, Yaw Dabo walked to the fuel pump and keyed in the amount of fuel he wanted to buy. He paid for the fuel, removed the nozzle from its holder and fitted it to the car's filler neck.

While fuelling the car, the Kumawood actor noted that if he were in Ghana, he would not get down from his car to fuel it. He said that a fuel attendant would have done the job with ease.

He also talked about the disrespect fuel attendants endure and advised Ghanaians to respect such persons since their job was not easy.

While fueling his car, the Dabo Soccer Academy founder asked his friend, Bishop Adonteng, who was busily recording the video, whether the car was being appropriately fuelled, noting that he was unsure whether it was air he was filling the tank with.

Below is the video of Yaw Dabo fuelling his car in the US:

Reactions to Yaw Dabo's video

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians regarding the funny video of Yaw Dabo fueling his car in the US:

fashionable_danny_perry said:

"They work 24hr yet they are paid 500-700😢😢😢"

rocksonjalloo said:

"There is no fuel attendant in America boss pay and fill your tank by yourself"

jacquahboutique.ja said:

"The name has been changed from bishop to bushop"

__bcf___ said:

"Because u are short that’s why ur hand dey pain u 😂😂"

Dobo speaks brilliant English

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kumawood star Yaw Dabo invited Arsenal scout Phil Antwi from the UK to Ghana, and he gave him a grand welcome at the Kotoka International Airport.

In a short interview at the airport, Dabo shared the purpose of the Arsenal scout trip. His that his dream was to ensure that players in his academy made it to prominent clubs based in Europe.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh