Funny Face has returned from the Accra Psychiatric Hospital after suffering a mental breakdown, and many celebrities have celebrated his return

The comedian went on a rampage weeks ago on social media, making videos attacking various individuals and personalities while making outlandish claims

In a video shared by Asamoah Gyan on Instagram, the comedian had returned and seemed in good health, eliciting reactions from many celebs

Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has returned from the Accra Psychiatric Hospital after weeks of treatment for a mental health crisis. His discharge has elicited celebration from social media users and celebrities.

Funny Face made headlines a few weeks ago after a series of alarming social media posts. In these videos, he went on a tirade, attacking various individuals and making strange claims that concerned fans and followers. His behaviour led to a public outcry, prompting him to seek professional help.

Following his stay at the hospital, Funny Face’s return was first shared in a video posted on Instagram by former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

In the video, the comedian appeared calm and in good health, a sight that brought relief to many of his supporters. The video attracted comments from many Ghanaian celebrities.

Actor Kwaku Manu, actress Gloria Sarfo, and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger were among those who reacted to the news. They expressed their happiness, flooding the post with well wishes for the comedian.

Ghanaians excited by Funny Face's return

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

gloriaosarfo said:

"Aaaaaaawn I'm impressed💯 Bless your hearts🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾😩"

priceless_dinasty commented:

"Gyan brothers your positivity will always outweigh ur negativity.. bless u"

gyaulinda said:

"GOD bless you guys, and I pray your efforts won't be in vain in JESUS mighty name Amen"

Source: YEN.com.gh