Ameyaw Debrah has opened up about the salary structure at his thriving media company

The renowned digital media mogul's claims about his workers' salaries come as social media erupts in anger over the unfair treatment of some Ghanaian workers

His post about the favourable working conditions at his firm has garnered mixed reactions online

Renowned blogger Ameyaw Debrah, founder of AmeyawDebrah.com and Ameyaw Debrah TV, has shared his reflections on his media firm's strides.

The blogger began his career as a digital creator shortly after completing his undergraduate degree in KNUST.

Ameyaw Debrah speaks about paying his workers about GH₵6000 monthly. Photo source: Facebook/AmeyawDebrah

In 2009, he launched AmeyawDebrah.com after working with top media houses, including Ghanaweb and ModernGhana.

Nearly two decades later, he heads a media group with several subsidiaries, making him one of Ghana's most successful digital media owners.

Recently, he opened up about his company's wage structure. Ameyaw Debrah established that none of his staff earned a monthly salary of less than GH₵6000.

His remarks came after a raging debate online sparked by some Zoomlion staff who shared their plights after receiving no salary for the past nine months.

The blogger said he was proud of his ability to pay his staff that much despite the country's current economic woes and the widespread underappreciation of media professionals nationwide. On Twitter, now X, the media owner said,

"Wow . I'm glad I'm able to pay each of my workers at least 6000ghc every month.( Don't let them see this, I know they will still ask for an increase)"

Netizens hail Ameyaw Debrah

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they expressed their admiration for Ameyaw Debrah.

@TheAtiila wrote:

Wow then you teally trying for them an so you deserve all those political gigs😂. A prestigious I.T institution in Ghana pays it workers as little as Ghc1200 whiles students pay as high 8k for tuition.

@GodIspowerfull1 noted:

"Eiii let me be doing your laundries for you 👌😀🙏"

@OmriKeturah said:

"I remember when 6000 was good money chale the economy really spoil"

Ameyaw Debrah complains about his bills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ameyaw Debrah had shared his frustrations with the Electricity Company of Ghana.

Per a screenshot he shared online, he was to pay over GH¢8k for a month's use of electricity. In his complaints, Ameyaw Debrha expressed his plans not to settle the bill.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

