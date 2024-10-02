Funny Face Spirals Again Shortly After Return From The Hospital, Slams Stonebwoy Unprovoked
- Funny Face has seemingly spiralled again just a day after being discharged from the Accra Psychiatric Hospital
- The comedian left many Ghanaians sad as he took to Instagram for an unprovoked attack on musician Stonebwoy
- In the comments section, Funny Face's followers were confused and wondered if weeks of treatment had failed
Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has once again left fans concerned after another apparent public meltdown barely a day after being discharged from the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.
The entertainer, who had been receiving treatment for mental health issues, took to Instagram to lash out at dancehall musician Stonebwoy for no apparent reason.
The troubling display came as a surprise to many, especially since the comedian had spent weeks undergoing treatment for what was believed to be a mental health crisis.
His followers were left in disbelief, with many flooding the comments section of the comedian's post to express their confusion and concern.
Just weeks before his hospitalisation, Funny Face had alarmed Ghanaians with his erratic behaviour. In a slew of social media rants, he targeted various public figures, leading to widespread worry.
The situation became so intense that close friends, including football star Asamoah Gyan, intervened behind the scenes to ensure Funny Face was admitted to the psychiatric hospital for the care he needed.
Funny Face leaves his fans confused
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Funny Face's most recent social media rant.
abaasa_hemaa said:
"Aaaaahhhhh wofa, is this an old video or new. Oooooohhhh pls don't do this again."
angel_gideon_mann commented:
"Ooh I thought you stopped oo."
thethriftnook_ reacted:
"So nobody go take his phone ??? He start again ooo . People must be around him this time to watch over him."
Medikal shows Funny Face love during crisis
Funny Face had support when his mental health crisis began, with a Ghanaian rapper being one of the many people who showed him love.
YEN.com.gh reported that the musician Medikal expressed how sorry he felt for Funny Face, stating that certain events triggered the crisis.
