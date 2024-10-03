Shatta Wale, in a social media post, reacted to the Ministry Of Sports playing his song, Dem Confuse, in a recent video

The dancehall musician expressed excitement and proclaimed that his songs are for the voiceless and children of God

Shatta Wale's comments about his songs triggered many reactions from fans who thronged to the comment section

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale was in a celebratory mood after his song was featured in a recent video released by the Ministry of Sports on social media.

Shatta Wale excites about Sports Ministry's video

Sports Journalist Gary Al-Smith shared a video from the Ghanaian Sports Ministry on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page. The video highlighted the renovations undertaken at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently approved the stadium for the Black Stars' upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan after President Akufo Addo intervened.

Shatta Wale's 2018 hit single, Dem Confuse, played in the background in the video. Gary's social media post garnered a response from the SM Boss, who expressed excitement.

The dancehall musician, who recently got a cos-sign from footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's son, bragged about the impact of his music on Ghanaians.

Shatta Wale shared that his music is unique as it serves as a mouthpiece for "the voiceless and the children of God."

He wrote:

"My songs are for the voiceless and the children of God 🙏😂🚀🚀🚀."

Below is Shatta Wale's social media post:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's social media post

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

YharwO commented:

"Some of your songs. Know this."

Montana47682 commented:

"@shattawalegh now they have started listening to you after them listen to your lyrics so now them take pastor love to jail… thank you for letting them know that pastor can also go to jail not only the street boys, God bless you 1Don ❤️."

ProsperAmening commented:

"More than Jordan, forget everybody king,we day ur back 24/7."

Ambitiousvilla_ commented:

"Stonebwoy will go question Dem soon say why Dem no use en song 😂😂."

Tension_messia commented:

"Your song has a good spirit behind it."

Shatta Wale plans to visit Ronaldo's son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale expressed his surprise and excitement after Cristiano Ronaldo's son jammed to his Killa Ji Mi song and gave him a shoutout.

The dancehall musician also shared his plans to visit the young footballer at his residence in Saudi Arabia.

