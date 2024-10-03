Funny Face, in a social media post, shared a flyer of an online campaign to solicit prayers and support for him

The comic actor returned to making several outbursts on social media hours after being discharged from Pantang

Funny Face's social media post triggered positive reactions from fans, who sympathised with the comic actor

Famous Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has made an appeal to his fans after another round of social media outbursts.

Funny Face was discharged from the Pantang Hospital on Monday, October 1, 2024, after undergoing mental health treatment for his numerous public meltdowns in September.

The comedian's discharge from the medical facility coincided with his 43rd birthday. He received a cake from his close friend and former footballer, Asamoah Gyan. Fans and other celebrities also celebrated him on his special day.

Funny Face returned to social media afterwards and made several allegations against his baby mama, Vanessa. He shared that he was not the father of their twins, Ella and Bella, after conducting a paternity test.

The Kasoa-based comic actor also verbally attacked Stonebwoy, accusing him of masterminding the collapse of his friendship with former Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor.

Funny Face appeals for prayers and support

In his latest social media post, the embattled Funny Face appealed to fans for prayers and support as he experiences another downward spiral.

The comedian shared a flyer of an online campaign started by some diehard fans dubbed "iSTAND WITH FUNNY FACE IN PRAYER" who want to see him overcome his struggles and thrive in the entertainment industry again.

Check out Funny Face's social media post below:

Reactions to Funny Face's social media post

Funny Face's social media post triggered positive reactions from fans, who sympathised with the comic actor. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans below:

pris.cy1 commented:

"We are all in 😍😍."

de_rich_mol_2 commented:

"Get well soon bro. God dey your side 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🥰."

ukasha.fr commented:

"The universe will definitely align to restore your greatness."

mislynkreations commented:

"God is always by your side honey."

tiana_boxbraid commented:

"May God be your strength."

0_0_1_tampo_ commented:

"🙌 Glory be to God 🙏 all is well."

amabokayewaaansong commented:

"Divine healing for you, Funny Face ❤️."

shika_ella commented:

"God will definitely take care of you my dear😍😍😍❤️. God no go shame us las las❤️❤️❤️."

Vanessa Nicole's father speaks about Funny Face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vanessa Nicole's father, Jah Wisdom, shared his thoughts on Funny Face's current problems.

He opined that the comedian's past public utterances towards himself, his family, and some individuals could be the cause of his issues.

