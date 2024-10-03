Lil Win, in a social media video, met a young boy on the streets who showcased his incredible musical talent

The Kumawood actor, who was impressed, promised to feature the young boy in his project and gave him money

Many fans thronged to the comment section to applaud Lil Win for his gesture and appealed to him to help the boy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Famous Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win made the headlines after a video of his encounter with a young boy on the streets in Kumasi surfaced on social media.

Kumawood actor Lil Win encounters a talented boy on the streets and gives him money for showcasing his talent. Photo source: @officiallilwinwezzy

Source: TikTok

Lil Win encounters talented boy in Kumasi

Lil Win took to his TikTok page to share a video of his interaction with a young, talented boy whom he met when he went to fix his car in Asafo, Kumasi.

The comic actor shared that he was approached by the young boy who was interested in pursuing a career in music and acting and wanted to showcase his talents to him.

The young boy, whose identity is unknown, performed some songs, including gospel musician Mark Anim Yirenkyi's Fakye and Lil Win's 2017 smash hit single, Ladder, which features Odehyieba word for word.

The young boy's efforts impressed the A Country Called Ghana movie star, who watched him in amazement. Lil Win later applauded him and promised to return to Asafo and pick him up for future music and movie projects.

The Kumawood movie actor hugged the boy and reached into his pocket to grab some GH₵ 100 and GH₵ 200, which he gave him as a reward for showcasing his talents.

Watch the video below:

Fans praise Lil Win for his gesture

Many fans thronged to the comment section to applaud Lil Win for platforming the young boy and rewarding him for showcasing his talent. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Maame Pokuaa commented:

"Awww, I'm getting the feeling that his life is about to change. God bless you lil win 🥺."

darling boy commented:

"God bless you, bro 😎💕."

Kofi ike commented:

"How many celebrities can do this? Most people see Weezy to be arrogant and a bad person but aswear, he has a golden heart. I love you, my super duper star. I respect you a lot, my superstar."

Linus Siaw commented:

"Destiny helper! Lil Win...kindly help him. Dude is good. God just works in mysterious ways 🙏."

first lady of tawuzen movement commented:

"Weezy, pls keep doing the good work ohk. May Jehovah God bless you 🥰."

X.ZIBIT DI GENERAL commented:

"Weezy, God almighty bless you wai. This is what we want from our celebrities."

Lil Win flaunts his grandmother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win visited his grandmother at her residence and shared their moment on social media.

In a video, the Kumawood actor was seen sitting next to his grandmother and joking with her while recording the interaction with his phone.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh