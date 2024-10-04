Shatta Wale, in a video, called on Ghanaians to apologise to former President John Dramani Mahama amid the ongoing anti-galamsey protest

The dancehall musician stated that Ghanaians did not give the former president a chance to implement his policies during his tenure

Shatta Wale said that he benefited a lot during John Dramani Mahama's term in office in contrast to the current government's term

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has called on Ghanaians to apologise to former president and current NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the wake of ongoing protests against the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.

Shatta Wale demands apology for John Mahama

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale criticised Ghanaians for complaining about the country's hardships under the current government.

He stated that John Dramani Mahama deserved an apology because of the unfair treatment he received from Ghanaians during his tenure.

The dancehall musician said that he was among several individuals who benefitted from the NDC flagbearer's time as president.

He said:

"You knew who Mahama was, but you did not give him a chance to do whatever. You said you wanted Akufo-Addo, and we all accepted. You are now complaining because you are going through some things. Go and beg Mahama. All of you have to go and beg Mahama. I benefitted from a lot of things when he was in power."

Shatta Wale noted that John Mahama and his brother Ibrahim maintained good relationships with the Ghanaian musicians and respected them in contrast to the current government.

The SM Boss, who recently released the SAFA album, added that individuals with selfish interests are manipulating the youth, who participate in online campaigns against some politicians.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale's comments stirs reactions

Shatta Wale's remarks triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

0_0_1_tampo_ commented:

"Now you see say Mahama na our saviour."

jungleville2 commented:

"He is telling the truth. He is looking for his personal interest, and that is life. We all seek our self-interest before."

iamato_kwamena commented:

"Truth oo senior but Ghanaians like voting for people without voting for a leader or a visionary person to develop this small country."

ampomah15 commented:

"Very true."

aggiebricks commented:

"Did he say the thing that he dey benefit? And some are here hailing him😂😂."

effort133 commented:

"Ghanaians don’t like the truth."

Protestors blacklist Shatta Wale's songs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that protestors stopped a DJ from playing Shatta Wale's songs during the anti-galamsey demonstration in Accra on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

In a video, the protestors expressed their discontent with the dancehall musician following his recent disapproval and ridicule of the demonstrations on social media.

