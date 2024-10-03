Lil Win has shared that he has shot over 2,000 films, disclosing that he laughs whenever he watches his movies

He shared this in a lighthearted Facebook post, triggering reactions from followers who shared a love for his movies

In the comments section, many Ghanaians mentioned their favourite of his movies and his most memorable scenes

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has stated that he has starred in over 2,000 movies throughout his film career.

The Kumawood star shared this on Facebook, adding that he often laughs whenever he watches his own performances.

Lil Win speaks on the number of films he has acted in. Photo source: Lil Win

Source: Facebook

In his post, Lil Win acknowledged the vast number of films he has worked on, stating that even he sometimes finds the films funny. In his post, he wrote:

"I have shot over 2000 movies, and sometimes I laugh too much watching myself 😂😂. Oh Lil Win"

The post sparked reactions from fans and followers, who shared their favourite movies and memorable scenes featuring the actor.

Lil Win’s contribution to Ghana’s film industry, particularly Kumawood, has made him a household name, attracting a large fan base over the years.

Ghanaians praise Lil Win over movie strides

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to the post by Lil Win post on Facebook.

Atampoa Robert Amung said:

"I watched one of Lil Win's movies and laughed and nearly dislocated my jaw"

Young Assan wrote:

"I really enjoy your movies when you act as old man. Too funny 🤣"

Prince Omar Dallah said:

"You will surely laugh 😂🤣, some of the things are so funny 🤣🤣. But keep it up, and you made some of us fall in love with Ghanaian movies, and any movie that you are featured in is full of entertainment and lovely to watch"

William Ayegyi commented:

"I like your old-man movies. Old man stubborn, proud"

Lil Win flaunts grandmother

Lil Win might love his movies, but he loves his family even more. In a video, he showed one of the elderly folks in his bloodline love.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor visited his grandmother's home, cracking jokes and spending quality time with her in a viral video.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh