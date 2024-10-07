Stonebwoy, in a video that has gone viral on social media, cruised in an expensive 2024 Range Rover Vogue

In the video, the musician was spotted cruising in the tinted black and white car as excited bystanders looked on

Stonebwoy was at the recent Ghana Naija Food Festival and impressed many social media users with his wealth

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has caught the attention of social media after a video of him driving a 2024 Range Rover Vogue went viral.

The video, shared by GH Hyper and other Ghanaian blogs over the weekend, showed the musician behind the wheel of the expensive black-and-white SUV with tinted windows.

Excited bystanders could be seen watching in admiration as he cruised by. The viral moment happened during the Ghana-Naija Food Festival on Saturday, 5, 2024.

Stonebwoy's appearance, along with his luxury vehicle, became a major talking point on social media. Netizens commented on the artist's display of wealth, and many were impressed by the high-end Range Rover model.

According to Car and Driver, the 2024 Range Rover Vogue, a top-tier luxury vehicle, has a starting price of $109,025, which is over GH¢1.7 million in cedis.

Stonebwoy's Range Rover sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Um_Milli said:

"He has money buh low key Dey kill um eii my president ✨😂"

Chiefjustice14 commented:

"This one is family car,stonebwoy come and carry we the bhim fans inside and drive us around Accra make we view Accra from your Car 😂😂but we’re plenty"

10k_rg said:

"Stonebowy be secret blockholder no be month"

arabb_Khidd commented:

"That’s Range Rover 2024 Autobiography."

Rodney Chainz said:

"sumbdy go dey brag he loves ranger rovers but his range are all old 1s"

Stonebwoy meets Abedi Pele

Stonebwoy was all joy when he met one of Ghana's most iconic football personalities.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghanaian artist was spotted with Abedi Ayew Pele.

The artiste engaged in a brief ball juggling session with the veteran footballer in a viral video online.

