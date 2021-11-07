A little girl recently warmed the hearts of many social media users after displaying amazing dancing skills in a cute video

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the little girl and a boy engaged in a dancing competition on a red carpet

Social media users judged the kids' performances and many of them rated the girl above her male counterpart

A little girl has got many talking on social media after displaying her dancing skills during a competition with a boy.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, a boy showed the stuff he was made of in front of the girl who observed him closely.

A little girl wowed many as she engaged in a dancing competition with a boy. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

The audience who surrounded the kids could be heard cheering the boy on as he displayed his dancing skills.

When the boy was through, the girl took to the red carpet and put her legs and arms to good use as she wowed the audience.

She did an uncommon legwork that got the audience screaming in excitement.

Sharing the video, Tunde Ednut wrote:

"Who won? My daughter is definitely gonna be an entertainer that will let everyone bring their phones out. That I promise the world. Just thinking out loud, sorry!"

Social media reacts

Many social media users agreed that the little girl won the dancing competition.

An Instagram user with the handle @beighdiva50 said:

"The girl won."

@shineboyofficial wrote:

"She understood the assignment."

@marosvoice commented:

"Girl definitely killed it."

@demeabdul said:

"The boy!"

@iam_harmzy_ejeh wrote:

"The step mad gonni."

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a cute little kid with the Instagram handle @phalovj warmed hearts on social media with her amazing dance steps as she hopped on the Breakfast Challenge.

In the video, the little girl could be seen putting her hands and legs to work while twisting her waist to a song blaring from a speaker.

Her confidence was palpable as she displayed the stuff she was made of and many instantly fell in love with the video.

