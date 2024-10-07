Abedi Pele: Stonebwoy Loses His Cool After Meeting Former Black Stars Captain
- Stonebwoy has been spotted with one of Ghana's most revered footballers, Abedi Ayew Pele
- The musician and veteran footballer appeared to have enjoyed a brief session of the beautiful game
- A video of Stonebwoy's interaction with the heroic football star has surfaced on social media, exciting scores of fans
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was recently spotted with former Black Stars skipper Abedi Ayew Pele in a viral video, which excited scores of fans.
In the video, the Ghanaian veteran player and Stonebwoy were in official training tracksuits for the Black Stars.
Stonebwoy, who dreams of owning a football club one day, has always been vocal about his passion for football.
This passion is evident in his relationship with several top Black Stars players, including Asamoah Gyan and Mohammed Kudus.
The musician was elated as he relished his moment with Abedi Pele. Yh He referenced a line from his 2016 release Mightylele, in which he compared his music strides to the footballer's high-flying career.
In his prime, the attacking midfielder won several major trophies, including the Champions League with Olympic Marseille and the AFCON trophy with the Black Stars.
He is the only man to have won the African Player of the Year award three consecutive times.
Abedi Pele and Stonebwoy excite fans
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy and Abedi Pele's meetup.
Blaq💖✨️🦋 said:
"Alidu will have said " shout out to mama shout out to Pele Pah Pah Pah😂😂😭"
Believe ✊🏿🕊️🦅 wrote:
"STONEBWOY always making the right moves ❤️❤️"
DA-frisky remarked:
"only 2 pele in the world both are great in they countries both came from west Africa 🌍 & south America🌍."
Pana Maxwell noted:
"Abedi said sometimes ago that if u don't have it nobody will mention your name and it's absolutely true they are born to lead"
Santos added:
"Stonebwoy always make everything a good music 🎵"
Stonebwoy jams with Nana Ama McBrown
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had been announced as a new brand ambassador for Ghandour Cosmetics.
The new brand ambassador joined his colleagues Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, as they sang and danced to the latest song, Jejereje.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh