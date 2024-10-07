Stonebwoy has been spotted with one of Ghana's most revered footballers, Abedi Ayew Pele

The musician and veteran footballer appeared to have enjoyed a brief session of the beautiful game

A video of Stonebwoy's interaction with the heroic football star has surfaced on social media, exciting scores of fans

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was recently spotted with former Black Stars skipper Abedi Ayew Pele in a viral video, which excited scores of fans.

In the video, the Ghanaian veteran player and Stonebwoy were in official training tracksuits for the Black Stars.

Stonebwoy, who dreams of owning a football club one day, has always been vocal about his passion for football.

This passion is evident in his relationship with several top Black Stars players, including Asamoah Gyan and Mohammed Kudus.

The musician was elated as he relished his moment with Abedi Pele. Yh He referenced a line from his 2016 release Mightylele, in which he compared his music strides to the footballer's high-flying career.

In his prime, the attacking midfielder won several major trophies, including the Champions League with Olympic Marseille and the AFCON trophy with the Black Stars.

He is the only man to have won the African Player of the Year award three consecutive times.

Abedi Pele and Stonebwoy excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy and Abedi Pele's meetup.

Blaq💖✨️🦋 said:

"Alidu will have said " shout out to mama shout out to Pele Pah Pah Pah😂😂😭"

Believe ✊🏿🕊️🦅 wrote:

"STONEBWOY always making the right moves ❤️❤️"

DA-frisky remarked:

"only 2 pele in the world both are great in they countries both came from west Africa 🌍 & south America🌍."

Pana Maxwell noted:

"Abedi said sometimes ago that if u don't have it nobody will mention your name and it's absolutely true they are born to lead"

Santos added:

"Stonebwoy always make everything a good music 🎵"

