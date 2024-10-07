Jackie Appiah has been nominated for Best Actress at the Africa Movie Academy Awards

The actress announced her nomination on her Instagram page, and she was nominated for her role in the movie Red Carpet

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians and celebrities dropped congratulatory messages praising the actress

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has received a nomination for Best Actress at the 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Jackie Appiah nominated for Best Actress at prestigious awards. Photo source: jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah, one of Ghana’s most celebrated actresses, earned a nomination for her performance in the film Red Carpet. The actress first disclosed the news on her Instagram page, where she shared the exciting news with her followers.

In the post, Jackie Appiah expressed gratitude for the recognition and the opportunity to represent Ghana on such a global stage. In her Instagram post, she wrote:

"Honored to be nominated for @amaawards_ Congratulations to all nominees and Happy 20th Anniversary AMAA Thank you for 20 years of celebrating African cinema."

Jackie Appiah is competing in the Best Actress category alongside several other talented actresses, including Girley Jazama (Under the Hanging Tree), Oyin Oladejo (Orah), Unati Faku (The Queenstown/Kings), Zoamaka Aniunoh (The Weekend), Laura Pepple (This is Lagos), and Efe Irele (A Smile, A Wink and A Tear).

Ghanaians congratulate Jackie Appiah

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jackieappiah_jnr said:

"You deserve this and more!!! 😫We bringing it home and that’s on perioooot‼️ @jackieappiah Congratulations🥂❤️"

villas_boaz commented:

"Waaaw finally ❤️🔥🔥🔥 congratulations Jackieeeee. This shows you are legend and best among . Welldone classy and talented personality"

koshiemills said:

"Thats our Girlllll! Congratulations darling, well deserved ❤️"

nonso_the_creator commented:

"We got this one mama ceterisparibus. We have no strong competitors. @jac"

abeikusantana wrote:

"Huge Congratulations 👏🏾keep raising the bar 📈🙌🏾"

Jackie Appiah flaunts plush kitchen

Jackie Appiah showed how wealthy she was in a video that went viral on social media.

The actress, in a report by YEN.com.gh, cooked food in her luxurious and expensive-looking kitchen.

The kitchen looked expensive, and it captured the attention of many social media users who praised Jackie Appiah.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh