A video of a Ghanaian woman celebrating her pet dog on its birthday has surfaced on social media

The young lady threw a plush birthday for the dog, with cakes and even drinks for her beloved pet

Netizens who saw the post were taken aback and took to the comment section to give reactions

A Ghanaian lady, @jessicaherritchca on TikTok, threw a plush birthday party for her dog, Anita, on its birthday.

Online videos showed the lady expressing her love to the dog with merrymaking and loads of food and drinks.

To make the celebration unforgettable, the lady purchased two cakes for Anita, with drinks and other items.

A Ghanaian lady celebrates her dog with a birthday party. Image source: jessicaherritchca

Source: TikTok

The party's guests included the lady's family and friends and Anita's dog friends, who all had fun.

According to a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, a special MC was hired for the occasion, which took place at Ezebil Enterprise in East Legon.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Anita's birthday

Netizens who saw the video online greeted Anita's birthday with mixed reactions. While some were impressed with the lady's unabashed love for her dog, others were taken aback.

@purple wrote:

"Please Anita is an influencer."

@Ste_lla wrote:

"My instinct is telling me something. lemme keep mute for now."

@Empress dbee wrote:

"Anita is lucky oo."

@Glorious love 2024 wrote:

"Eiiii so how can our government believe that we are suffering in this country...just imagine wat the money spent on this dog can do for an individual...hmmm."

@Shabony19 wrote:

"I have never celebrated my birthday before am 20years."

@Ruth wrote:

"Happy birthday to Anita."

@Yaa gunshot wrote:

"I remember paaa, she bought the dog 50gh."

@MageretSandy wrote:

"Are you sure Anita is not hungry."

@Ria wrote:

"Anaa )de kraman no y3 nade3 hmmm let me keep quiet erh."

@ABHENA BHANNY wrote:

"I have never in my life chop cake on my birthday before and am 22 hmmm God of Abraham, I locate my helper."

Lady organises photoshoot for pet dog

Before the birthday party, YEN.com.gh also reported that @jessicaherritchca celebrated her dog, Anita, with a photoshoot.

She hired a photographer, dressed the dog in a leash and props, and took photos with it, all to express how much she loved the pet.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh