Twene Jonas, in a video, shared the struggles he encountered before leaving Ghana for the US

He said he was going through so much hardship he had to borrow money through MTN Qwikloan

He added that he had to borrow money from other sources before he was even able to leave Ghana

Popular US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has shared the struggles he faced before leaving Ghana for the US.

In a viral video, Jonas explained that he went through severe financial difficulties while living in West Africa.

Twene Jonas opens up about his struggles in Ghana before leaving for the US. Photo source: twenejonas

He disclosed that he had to borrow money from several sources, including MTN's Qwikloan service, to make ends meet and fund his departure.

Jonas said the hardship he experienced left him with little choice but to rely on loans to survive and eventually leave the country.

Among the loans, Twene Jonas noted that the Qwikloan he took out was one he never paid back. He also said he had no plans to repay it, a remark that caught the attention of social media users.

Many Ghanaians found humour in his admission as they could relate to what he was saying. Some shared funny stories of how they borrowed from Qwikloan and had not repaid their debts.

Twene Jonas' admission sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to Twene Jonas' comments on leaving Ghana.

jibri019 said:

"This is Guy Jonas is not only wanted by Nananom oooo even Mtn will not allow him pass kotoka airport"

Gyataba wrote:

"me too 450 cedis right now it has reached 500 billion nkwaseas3m akwakwa"

user1556298428294 said:

"My friend also owned them gh400 be he left for US"

#Dubaihajia said:

"Mine was 3200gh😭 2yrs ago but still in Ghana 😭😭if I get money I will pay 😭Life is sad"

Pope Skinny becomes a truck driver

Many Ghanaians have left Ghana for the US, seeking greener pastures, and Pope Skinny is one of them.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the musician opened up about why he left to seek a better life abroad.

Pope Skinny mentioned he did not make much music as an artist in Ghana and was now a driver in the US.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

