YouTuber and lawyer Ama Governor and eight others have been granted bail by the Accra High Court after they were arrested on September 22, 2024. The arrests were made at the 37 Military Hospital area.

Ama Governor and others granted bail

In a new development that has emerged from the case of the 53 arrested anti-galamsey protesters, Ama Governor and eight of them were arraigned before the Accra High Court, where they were granted bail.

According to sources, the court presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiame granted each of them a GH¢70,000 bail on October 7, 2024.

This comes after several youths, lawyers and concerned Ghanaians took to social media to demand the release of the 53 arrested persons who were initially denied bail.

Meanwhile, from October 3 to 5, 2024, several Ghanaians stormed the streets of Accra as they marched from Okponglo to the Black Star Square to demand the release of the 53 arrested protesters and the end to the harmful practice of illegal mining known in Ghana as galamsey.

Below are details of the bail.

Reactions to the anti-galamsey protesters granted bail

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians after the 53 arrested anti-galamsey protesters were granted bail:

its_geniaaa said:

"They are not paying the 70k ooo if they run or something that’s when the person that bailed them will pay the said amount!!!"

stunner_one said:

"No one is paying that amount ooooo it’s jux a bail sum serving as a surety for them that they will avail themselves to the court until the final determination of the case. But if they’re not found or runaway the amount will be paid by the one who signed the bail for them"

kwasiatsutsephilip said:

"Some hooligans attacked a tv station when they were taken to court they were charged 2000cedis . Astonished 😢"

slytimnim said:

"70,000cedis in this hard economy. What is their offense sef😢 person no go fit fight for the country again?"

70-year-old man advises youth

YEN.com.gh reported that a septuagenarian joined the anti-galamsey protest and advised the youth to keep on fighting and saving Ghana by any means possible since the nation belonged to them.

The viral video was captured when the youths stormed the streets of Accra to protest against illegal mining and demand the release of arrested citizens.

Ghanaians who saw the video supported his call and said it was an encouragement to keep pushing for the end of galamsey.

