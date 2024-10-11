Seasoned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah endorsed the galamsey solutions proposed by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

This comes after she followed the vice -president's stakeholder meeting, where he shared some strategies to curb illegal mining

Many people shared diverse opinions on Nana Aba's statements, while others spoke about galamsey and its harmful effect

Experienced media personality Nana Aba Anamoah commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's strategy for addressing illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey. She characterized his proposed solution as the most practical one she has come across to date.

Nana Aba lauds Bawumia's galamsey solution

During a stakeholder meeting, Dr Bawumia presented a preventive strategy aimed at reforming the small-scale mining sector.

His proposals included empowering the Geological Survey Authority to map mineral reserves and establishing a resource pool of equipment to support sustainable mining practices.

He also promoted the use of mercury-free gold-catching machines to encourage environmentally responsible mining.

In response, Nana Aba Anamoah, on her X account on Friday, October 11, 2024, expressed her support for these initiatives, praising Dr. Bawumia's deep understanding of the galamsey issue and the practical solutions he offered.

The seasoned broadcaster, in her statement, further called on all Ghanaians to back efforts to protect the country’s water bodies and forest reserves, stressing that sustainable development is far more valuable than the short-term gains from illegal mining.

Nana Aba lauds Bawumia.

Reactions to Nana Aba's tweet

Below are the reactions to Nana Aba's post about her endorsing Dr Bawumia's solution to stopping galamsey:

@Ginkor4 said:

"My problem here is, why doesn’t he start walking the talk from now??? Why does he have to wait till he wins the election? Are they not in power? Can’t he talk to his boss about this beautiful idea ?? Come on !"

@ChiefJoelKofi1 said:

"NOTE: This is a paid #Ad for Bawumia."

@Erlichem said:

"I thought you were going to ask him to convince Nana to implement them now since they’re very practical or?"

PrinceBanbeo

"Anything this govt wants to do, they can do it and Ghanaians can not do anything. They are not interested in solving the problem at hand."

Operation Halt destroys 10 Changfans

YEN.com.gh reported that the government's anti-galamsey task force destroyed 10 Changfans and other illegal mining equipment on the Pra River.

The Commander of the anti-galamsey task force, Colonel Tedanu, said the task force was concerned with destroying illegal miners' infrastructure and machines on the rivers.

He also explained that they are mainly focusing on the major water bodies and not the lands and forest reserves.

