Papa Kumasi of Dr Likee's camp has disclosed that he does not see eye to eye with Kumawood veteran Agya Koo

He claimed that the actor had never liked him and they are not friends, detailing what caused the disagreement

Reacting to the video, many social media users opined that squabbles like this had led to the death of Kumawood

Ghanaian actor Papa Kumasi, a well-known actor from Dr Likee's camp, has disclosed that he and Kumawood veteran Agya Koo are not on good terms.

According to Papa Kumasi, Agya Koo has never liked him, and this tension between them continues today, preventing any form of friendship.

Papa Kumasi explained that the bad blood between them comes from longstanding divisions within the Kumawood film industry.

He said that Kumawood had been split into camps over the years, and this rivalry had created a hostile environment where actors from different groups struggled to get along.

Papa Kumasi shared that he and Agya Koo belong to different camps that have always been at odds, which has made friendship between them nearly impossible.

He further explained that this camp vs. camp mentality has caused rifts between other key actors in the industry as well, using the strained relationship between Agya Koo and Kwaku Manu as an example.

Papa Kumasi's claim about Agya Koo causes stir

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to Papa Kumasi's explanation of the Agya Koo 'beef'.

Iceprince said:

"agya koo was a problem In the industry but nobody was bold enough to tell him the truth."

Edmund Boateng wrote:

"So are you saying agyakoo is the whole reason why Ghana movies is now something like this because frank too is saying the same issue."

kOjO pOwErS said:

"Agya Koo have issues with everyone."

Miracle Films CEO talks about McBrown

Still in the Kumawood film industry, the CEO of Miracle Films recently spoke about Nana Ama McBrown and her impact.

YEN.com.gh also reported that Samuel Nyamekye emphasised the importance of Nana Ama McBrown in Kumawood.

He explained how the actress brought him luck in his movie projects and lauded her for making a mark on the industry.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

