Martha Ankomah's GH¢5 million defamation lawsuit against Lil Win is set to be heard in an Accra High Court on November 5

Per multiple reports, the Kumawood actor's attempts to reach an out-of-court settlement with the actress fell through

Lil Win and his legal team had previously informed the judge of their intention to settle out of court with Martha Ankomah

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah's GH¢5 million defamation lawsuit against her colleague Lil Win is set to be heard by a judge at an Accra High Court on November 5, 2024.

Actress Martha Ankomah's defamation suit against Lil Win is set for a court hearing on November 5. Photo source: @marthaankomah @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Martha Ankomah, Lil Win set for court

In July, court hearing documents sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated that the Kumawood actor halted the legal proceedings to make an attempt to settle the issue out of court after being hit by the big lawsuit.

According to new reports, Martha Ankomah's legal team, led by Nii Apatu Plange, informed Accra High Court judge Justice Forson Agyapong Baah of their intention to continue with their suit on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The actress and her legal team made the request to the court after being informed that Lil Win would be unable to reach an agreement for the out-of-court settlement.

Martha Ankomah filed the lawsuit against Lil Win on February 14, 2024, after the actor made some disparaging comments about her and her relevance in the Ghanaian movie industry.

The actress, prominent for her roles in movies like Heart of Men and Somewhere in Africa, is seeking GH¢5 million in damages and an order for Lil Win to publish an apology and retract his defamatory remarks about her.

Martha Ankomah is also seeking an injunction to bar the actor from making further defamatory remarks that will dent her high-profile reputation as an actress and an entrepreneur.

Check out the social media post below:

Lil Win disappointed with Black Stars' loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win expressed disappointment with the Black Stars after they lost 2-0 against former coach Kwesi Appiah's Sudan.

The Kumawood actor also made an error in his social media post. He accidentally referred to Sudan as 'Susan', igniting hilarious reactions from his fans.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh