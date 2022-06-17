Samini shed tears when he was recollecting his experiences with deceased reggae artiste Sonni Balli

He talked fondly about how supportive Sonni was when he, Samini, was trying to break onto the music scene

The reggae musician was speaking to Kafui Dey live on GTV's Breakfast Show on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, known by stage name Samini, could not hold back tears when he spoke about his mentor, the late Sonni Balli.

Samini, while talking on GTV's Breakfast show about how Sonni Balli helped him get his feet in the music industry, paused and failed to keep his tear ducts dry. He removed his sunglasses, revealing reddened eyes to show his grieving.

Samini on GTV's morning show @thegbcghana

Source: Twitter

The GIMPA SRC Presidential candidate talked about how the late Sonni Balli faced stiff opposition from his crew members when he, Balli, was keeping Samini under his stewardship.

Sonni never gave us his full potential because I know what he had. He used to take me backstage. His group [members] were trying to fight him. They asked him ‘are you trying to bring a new member to the team?’ He would always pass me the mic and I would do something.

Sniffling his tears, Samini apologized for his grieving mood and confessed that the reminiscence had made him emotionally vulnerable.

That’s the flashback that’s just messing me up right now. I’m sorry.

Samini was full of admiration for the late reggae musician as he talked about the pieces of advice Sonni Balli gave him to build his music career.

After my two-week visa, he asked if I was staying here. And if I will quote him, he said 'You don't want to be on the public transport with your fans.'

Samini trying to hold back his tears @GTV

Source: UGC

Samini also talked about his current academic ambitions, disclosing that it was fellow musician Kokoveli who convinced him to pick up forms at GIMPA.

When asked about his political ambitions, Samini registered his desire to stand for President of Ghana in the not-so-far future.

Dancehall Star Sonni Balli Reported Dead, Musicians React

YEN.com.gh recently reported the demise of famed dancehall artiste Sonni Balli after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The death of Balli, who trained Samini to become the star he is, was met with shock and dismay by the music fraternity.

