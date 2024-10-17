Afia Schwarzenegger has taken pride in her sons being womanisers, sending a message to ladies out there after one came to her DMs complaining

She shared screenshots of a conversation with a lady who claimed a friend of hers was dating her son Irvin, who was unfaithful

An angry Afia Schwarzenegger said she was aware that he sons were womanisers and said she does not bear any responsibility if any lady fell victim

Popular Ghanaian social media personality and actress Afia Schwarzenegger has caused a stir by defending her sons after a woman complained about her son, Irvin, being unfaithful.

In a recent Instagram post, Afia Schwarzenegger shared screenshots of a conversation with a lady who said her friend had been involved with Irvin, only to discover he was seeing other women.

In response, Afia made it clear that she was fully aware her sons were womanisers. She did not show any sympathy for the women involved, instead blaming them for making themselves available to her sons.

According to Afia, she was not responsible for these women's choices and warned that any woman who got involved with her sons does so at her own risk.

The media personality also criticized women for not being more careful in their relationships. She stated that her sons would continue their behaviour and that women who fall for them are to blame.

Afia Schwarzeneggar causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

miss_charty89 said:

"Me laughing as a mother of two sons and how me and my sons go behave in future"

lady_prescott commented:

"Ahh so because his mother is a celebrity nti you’re posting videos of yourself and him 😀😀to disgrace who exactly??"

benzyafrica wrote:

" hahahahahh mother of the year la you saying they giving free show at their own risk biaaaaa"

Irvin covers the tattoo of his mother

Irvin has been in the news a lot recently for his actions, the most recent one involving one of his tattoos.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young man covered a tattoo of his mother he had after three years.

John Irvin Heerdegen explained that the image in the tattoo did not resemble his mother enough.

