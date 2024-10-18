Ghanaian award-winning dancehall superstar Shatta Wale celebrated his 40th birthday in style on October 17, 2024

The Ghanaian musician was showered with love and good wishes from fans and other celebrities on his special day

One of his well-wishers was fellow musician Stonebwoy, who shared a funny tweet to mark Wale's milestone age

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Dancehall music star Stonebwoy showed his colleague, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, love on social media as the latter celebrated his 40th birthday.

As many celebrities, including Vybz Kartel and Serwaa Amihere, wished the self-proclaimed King of African Dancehall a happy birthday, Stonebwoy jumped on the bandwagon with a special birthday wish.

Stonebwoy sends a lovely message to Shatta Wale on his 40th birthday. Photo source: @shattawalenima, @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy shared a photo of Shatta Wale on X (formerly Twitter) with an interesting caption.

Referring to their longstanding rivalry, Stonebwoy funnily hinted that Shatta Wale may be over 40.

"No matter the differences. I wish You Long life brother! Big 40.. ( Blackstar age 🤫)," he said.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's birthday message to Shatta

The birthday wish from the Jejereje hitmaker sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some questioning Stonebwoy's message to Shatta Wale.

@0panaa_1 said:

"I know say no be only me p3 we check say if ebi parody or real acc🤣🤣."

@georgedollar_ said:

"I will give Shatta wale 1 Bitcoin to reply this message🤞. One love❤."

@sanixutd said:

"No matter the difference how? If you’ll wish him, wish him. This no need chale."

@natioonn said:

"The first statement was not necessary because there’s no difference. You guys should do your thing and make your money."

@MaameAmaAdoma said:

"This is beautiful. One love 💕"

@TrendJumper001 said:

"This wish na big statement . Big 40 😂. Man no suppose to Dey fool @ 40. Stonebwoy I see what you did there."

Stonebwoy releases tracklist for new album

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy released the tracklist of his newest album Up & Running.

Sharing details of the album, he gave his loyal fans a snippet from each song on the 13-tracklist project.

Many fans expressed their excitement when they saw the news on their feed and hailed Stonebwoy.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh