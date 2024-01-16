Ghanaian broadcaster and businesswoman Ohemaa Woyeje has slammed her critics following comments she made regarding McBrown's marriage

Earlier, it was reported that McBrown's husband had allegedly packed and left their home. Ohemaa reacted to this by encouraging McBrown to be strong

She took to her Instagram page to share a post to warn naysayers

Popular Ghanaian media personality Ohemaa Woyeje has slammed Ghanaians for attacking her over comments she made regarding McBrown's marriage.

After reports went round that McBrown's husband had left the house, Ohemaa advised McBrown to stay strong and ignore everybody.

Ohemaa Woyeje on radio. Credit: @ohemaawoyeje

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ohemaa Woyeje slams netizens

Advising McBrown, Ohemaa said:

Nana Ama McBrown should find strength. It’s not an easy road. It’s well.

Netizens were not happy with her comments and they took to the internet to criticise her for commenting on marital issues.

However, in a strong comeback, Ohemaa Woyeje shared a post on her Instagram page to warn anybody who had anything ill to say about her.

Writing on social media, she said:

Anyone dissing me on social media will become an imbecile and bear agonies. So shall it be! I don't need you to believe.

Netizens react to the post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See them below.

jaideelammy said:

Nti seisiaa asem yi parrhn y3kyer3 mu koraa mesi d3n aka bi errhnmonnim agor) di koraaa argh

b3ma_the_makeupartiste said:

3ne3 as3m k3se3 paa

adepastar added:

How dare you!!!wo moma tenten wati

zeth.sdc said:

Nebu pls harry and enter for us else ECG will take thier lihgt

egyiriba.lysis said:

Next time she’ll learn how to mind her own house matter

Ohemaa Woyeje: Famous Presenter Laments Economic Hardships In Ghana: “Leave If You Have The Means”

In another story, Ohemaa Woyeje bemoaned the rising cost of living in Ghana, adding that anyone who has the means to leave the country should do so.

The media personality blamed employers for failing to introduce and implement measures to review compensations to alleviate the financial difficulties their employees endure. When asked if she would advise someone with GH¢100,000 to relocate from the country, she responded affirmatively.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh