Fameye has expressed his gratitude to Nana Ama McBrown for helping to promote his new song Very Soon

The singer shared that he prayed to God for the actress' involvement in promoting the song after its release

Fameye said he never paid money to Nana Ama McBrown and her influence had helped the song's success

Ghanaian musician Fameye has credited actress Nana Ama McBrown for the popularity of his recently released song, Very Soon.

Fameye hails Nana Ama McBrown

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, Fameye expressed his gratitude to Nana Ama McBrown for heavily promoting the song on her social media platforms.

The singer shared that he prayed to God for the actress' involvement in promoting the song after he released it.

"I would like to thank Nana Ama McBrown because not everyone would do what she does for others. She has done a lot for people, but personally, I think she has done more than enough. She has always promoted my songs on her page but took my new song very personally. I intentionally prayed for God to touch her heart for her to be impressed with the song, so she would put her energy into it and push it further."

Fameye noted that he wanted Nana Ama McBrown to help promote the song because she is one of the biggest stars in Ghana and internationally and is on a similar level as Oprah Winfrey.

The Nothing I Get hitmaker said that he met the Kivo and Ghandour cosmetics brand ambassador at an event and sought her help.

Singer Fameye also specified that he did not pay Nana Ama McBrown any money for the song's promotion yet her influence has catapulted it to greater heights since its release.

Reactions to Fameye's comments about McBrown

Fameye's comments about Nana Ama McBrown garnered positive reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Rescue gee commented:

"Peter didn't hide the truth. God bless you."

Tumtum bronii commented:

"Yes, Mcbrown made me download the song.👌."

Alata-Yaa commented:

"Nana Ama is a blessing ❤️❤️❤️."

Oscar Rhyme Yeboah commented:

"At this point, only Mcbrown can resurrect NPP politically."

King Eben said:

"Fameye is spiritual ooo U call the empress Suman😂."

Fameye shares backstory of Very Soon song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye shared the backstory of his newly released Very Soon song in an interview with Giovani Caleb.

The Ghanaian singer shared that he recorded the song with music producer Willis Beatz in his hotel room during a trip to Atlanta, USA.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

