Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, hailed Mima Afrika and promised to become her producer on the Onua Showtime show

The upcoming female singer delivered an electrifying performance of her songs, which impressed the actress and the audience

Nana Ama McBrown's kind gesture towards Mima Afrika triggered many reactions from fans on social media

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown hailed upcoming artiste Mima Afrika after her appearance on her TV show.

McBrown pledges to become Mima Afrika's producer

Mima Afrika was invited as a special guest on the recent episode of Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime show, where she serenaded the actress and the audience with some of her songs.

After delivering an electrifying performance, the upcoming female singer received a standing ovation from the Onua Showtime host and the crowd.

After Mima Afrika's performance, Nana Ama McBrown, impressed and in awe of her unique vocal ability, acknowledged the singer for her musical talents and recounted how an associate recommended her for the appearance on the show.

The Great and Mighty TV series actress promised to assume the talented singer's producer role. The singer, overcome with emotions, could not contain her tears as she knelt before the actress and expressed her appreciation.

Reactions to McBrown's gesture towards Mima Afrika

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Oneal Log commented:

"I watched it live Mima is so talented. McBrown will get a lot from her is she invest in Mima."

Fredo commented:

"Mcbrown will always be Mcbrown😊She’s just there doing good❤️God bless her Charlie."

angenerf£ commented:

"Waaaaaw, goosebumps, hmmmmm, God bless you Nana Ama ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

joeasa commented:

"Yes Nana. U guys need to change her looks. She is good👍."

nanaksafo222 commented:

"Because of this girl, I will start watching the show from the start. I normally start watching it at 7 there."

Piesie Solomon commented:

"I am really happy for her. God, please help me meet my helper unexpected ☹️."

iam~nanayaa commented:

"Awwww God you work in mysterious ways oo😫🙏.. Thank you Jesus."

McBrown shares disappointment over Empress Gifty's absence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown expressed disappointment after Empress Gifty failed to appear on her Onua Showtime show.

The actress was expected to interview the gospel musician on her TV show on October 13.

