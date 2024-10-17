Nana Ama McBrown expertly prepared oil rice with an assortment of proteins in a viral TikTok video

In the video, the actress showed the step-by-step process of the preparation, exciting her fans and followers

In the comments section of the video, many people were impressed by the meal and how rich it looked

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has sparked reactions with a new TikTok video in which she expertly prepared oil rice with an assortment of proteins.

Nana Ama McBrown prepares oil rice in a TikTok video. Photo source: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The video, which got a lot of views, likes and comments, showed McBrown cooking the dish with sardines, salted fish, and fried eggs.

In the video, McBrown demonstrated the entire cooking process step by step. She began by preparing the oil rice with salted fish, locally known as koobi and then added the sardines and fried eggs after she was done, enhancing the dish.

Alongside the main meal, the actress ground green pepper and onions to make a pepper sauce, which complemented the rice and proteins.

Fans were impressed by the richness of the meal. The video's comments section was filled with admiration for the dish, which was served in a local earthenware pot. Many netizens noted how appetizing the meal looked.

McBrown sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

khronikles said:

"How can I be come your house boy? Please I am done writing the application!🥰"

Mimie commented:

"Nana some of us are pregnant and cnt stand cooking please what’s the meaning of this"

Flower said:

"I always say anwaa mooo with Kobi tastes heaven than toolo beef 🥩"

MIRAKLE said:

"Temptation food paaa nie I have spoiled my fasting just by watching it and imagining am eating it"

Naa Adjeley commented:

"angwa mo ne koobi? wow just wow let me go n try it er 😂"

Fameye hails McBrown

Fameye has praised McBrown for the impact she has had in his career recently.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, Fameye explained this positive impact. He said McBrown promoted his new song Very Soon,

He highlighted the importance of the actress' involvement in promoting the song after its release.

Fameye said he never paid money to Nana Ama McBrown.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh