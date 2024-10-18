Asakaa member and rapper Jay Bahd announced on October 17, 2024, that he had welcomed a baby girl abroad

He shared a beautiful picture of him carrying his newborn daughter in a baby carry cot while posing in the hospital ward

Many people congratulated him and talked about how proud they were of him, while others encouraged him to have more children

Rapper Jay Bahd has announced the birth of his daughter, and many people have taken to social media to congratulate him.

Jay Bahd shares the first photos of his daughter.

Source: Twitter

Jay Bahd welcomes another child

Jay Bahd took to his X account to share the first photos of his beautiful daughter, who was born abroad.

In the post's caption, the wealthy rapper told his fans, whom he referred to as the Everlasting gang, that he had welcomed a baby girl into the world.

The talented rapper expressed excitement at the great news, and in concluding his message, he acknowledged that everything had been successful.

"Everlasting gang we ga another princess kas3 Apicki 👿⏰""

The picture in the post was taken in the hospital's maternity ward. He is seen carrying the little girl in a baby-carry cot.

Jay Bahd and his newborn child.

Reactions to Jay Bahd's daughter's photo

Many people congratulated him on welcoming a baby girl into the world. Others also advised him to make certain lifestyle changes now that he was a father of two daughters.

The exciting reactions are below:

@demontime384 said:

"Apicki glad she was born today my name oo❤️"

@Pop_npayne said:

"As a king you got to hav a princess ..big ups man"

@FuckingHighest said:

"10 kids more🔥🙏🙏"

@kwakuagyemang_ said:

"Congratulations street king .. Apicki more than more than 👿🔥"

@cerelac01 said:

"Wodi girls yi"

@DjSimass said:

"Congratulations jay rn de3 wee no te so kakra"

Shatta Bandle welcomes his second child

YEN.com.gh reported that diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle announced on social media that he had welcomed his second child.

The comic actor shared beautiful pictures of the child and congratulated himself for being a father of two in the caption.

His fervent fans were excited for him as they congratulated him. Others talked about the resemblance Shatta Bandle shared with the baby.

