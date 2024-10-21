Kwaku Manu, in a video, engaged with millionaire Osei Kwame Despite, laughing and cracking jokes with him

The actor seemed to be elated by what the wealthy businessman was telling him and could not hide his smile

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians praised the popular millionaire and the actor for their connection and mutual admiration for each other

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu, in a video laughing and joking with Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite, has gone viral, sparking reactions from netizens.

Kwaku Manu chats with Osei Kwame Despite. Photo source: plus1tv

Source: Instagram

The interaction between the two has captured the attention of many Ghanaians, who praised the connection and respect they seemed to share.

In the video, Kwaku Manu could be seen smiling and laughing throughout his conversation with Despite.

The actor seemed visibly excited by what the wealthy businessman was saying, unable to hide his joy. Osei Kwame Despite, one of Ghana’s most successful entrepreneurs, was equally excited, engaging in the friendly exchange with the actor.

Kwaku Manu and Despite sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

user5911801430 said:

"I will love to meet him for business plan and coaching whenever I visit Ghana, I really admire Dr Osei k Despite"

i.k.mintah.GH commented:

"I never seen osei Kwame despite using Toyota Land cruiser or range Rover before. why"

∫€✓€†€€ℵ⓿➋ said:

"Yu can’t talk to a rich man without pretending to be smiling all through the conversation"

Sistine Touch commented:

"I tape into this spirit. One day I will meet this man and not shack his hands but do business and take advice from him . Amen to that"

zipp said:

"kwaku manu wish he talks to despite dabiara even b4 sleeping he mean money ruff"

user9936105032971 said:

"Youth let us all tap to his blessing. I tell you all"

Kwaku Manu and his children

Kwaku Manu is a lover of the big screen, and it seems he is inducting his kids into showbiz.

YEN.com.gh reported that the film they will feature in will be announced on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Fans expressed their excitement and anticipation for the new movie.

