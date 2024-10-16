Global site navigation

Kwaku Manu: Kumawood Actor Features His Four Kids In His Upcoming Movie, Fans Excite
Movies

Kwaku Manu: Kumawood Actor Features His Four Kids In His Upcoming Movie, Fans Excite

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Kwaku Manu, in a social media post, announced that he is set to release an upcoming titled Single Father on Thursday, October 17, 2024
  • The movie, which will premiere on the comic actor's YouTube channel, will feature his four kids plus Prince David Osei and Jeneral Ntatia
  • Fans thronged to the comments section of Kwaku Manu's Instagram post to express their excitement and anticipation for the new movie

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Famous Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu's children are set to make their acting debut in an upcoming movie.

Kwaku Manu, Kwaku Manu's upcoming movie, Kwaku Manu and his four kids, Kumawood actor, Prince David Osei, Jeneral Ntatia
Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu features his four kids in his upcoming movie. Photo source: @kwakumanubob
Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu features kids in upcoming movie

Kwaku Manu took to his Instagram page to share the flyer and announce that he is set to release an upcoming movie.

The new movie, Single Father, will feature the comic actor on the big screens with his four children from his previous marriage to his US-based Ghanaian ex-wife, Diana Naa Okailey.

Read also

Stonebwoy freestyles his upcoming music collaboration with Duncan Mighty on the Find The Lyric challenge

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This will mark the first time in Kwaku Manu's career that he will collaborate with his children after many years of keeping them out of the public eye.

The Single Father movie, directed by Richard N. Appiah, will also feature prominent Ghanaian actors Prince David Osei and Jeneral Ntatia.

In the social media post, Kwaku Manu shared that the upcoming movie will be released on his KM TV YouTube channel on Thursday, October 17, 2024. He also encouraged fans to anticipate the new project.

"SINGLE FATHER 🎬 DROPS SOON 🔜 ON YouTube ( KM TV ) On 17th October, 2024 ❤️❤️❤️. Don’t Miss It Family."

Below is Kwaku Manu's social media post:

Kwaku Manu's new movie excites fans

Many fans expressed excitement and anticipation for Kwaku Manu and his children's upcoming movie project. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Read also

Stonebwoy taps Spice, Duncan Mighty, 10 others for his 6th studio album, tracklist drops

iamtimakumkum commented:

"Congratulations bro👏."

herty.danso.77 commented:

"Can't wait anyway."

berths_family commented:

"Wow, can’t wait 😍🙌🏾."

slyfotopainting commented:

"Beautiful, I like what I’m seeing."

afriyiedennis6 commented:

"Smart man 👏 congratulations Bob."

kwekor commented:

"Cash out season 🔥nice one."

destinykumi commented:

"Wow, can't wait to watch 😍😍."

Kwaku Manu explains why entertainers relocate abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu explained why many of his entertainment industry colleagues had chosen to relocate abroad.

The Kumawood actor shared that the pursuit of better opportunities was often the key driving force behind a mass exodus of celebrities from Ghana.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor. He graduated from African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Hot: