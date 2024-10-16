Kwaku Manu, in a social media post, announced that he is set to release an upcoming titled Single Father on Thursday, October 17, 2024

The movie, which will premiere on the comic actor's YouTube channel, will feature his four kids plus Prince David Osei and Jeneral Ntatia

Fans thronged to the comments section of Kwaku Manu's Instagram post to express their excitement and anticipation for the new movie

Famous Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu's children are set to make their acting debut in an upcoming movie.

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu features his four kids in his upcoming movie. Photo source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu features kids in upcoming movie

Kwaku Manu took to his Instagram page to share the flyer and announce that he is set to release an upcoming movie.

The new movie, Single Father, will feature the comic actor on the big screens with his four children from his previous marriage to his US-based Ghanaian ex-wife, Diana Naa Okailey.

This will mark the first time in Kwaku Manu's career that he will collaborate with his children after many years of keeping them out of the public eye.

The Single Father movie, directed by Richard N. Appiah, will also feature prominent Ghanaian actors Prince David Osei and Jeneral Ntatia.

In the social media post, Kwaku Manu shared that the upcoming movie will be released on his KM TV YouTube channel on Thursday, October 17, 2024. He also encouraged fans to anticipate the new project.

"SINGLE FATHER 🎬 DROPS SOON 🔜 ON YouTube ( KM TV ) On 17th October, 2024 ❤️❤️❤️. Don’t Miss It Family."

Below is Kwaku Manu's social media post:

Kwaku Manu's new movie excites fans

Many fans expressed excitement and anticipation for Kwaku Manu and his children's upcoming movie project. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

iamtimakumkum commented:

"Congratulations bro👏."

herty.danso.77 commented:

"Can't wait anyway."

berths_family commented:

"Wow, can’t wait 😍🙌🏾."

slyfotopainting commented:

"Beautiful, I like what I’m seeing."

afriyiedennis6 commented:

"Smart man 👏 congratulations Bob."

kwekor commented:

"Cash out season 🔥nice one."

destinykumi commented:

"Wow, can't wait to watch 😍😍."

Kwaku Manu explains why entertainers relocate abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu explained why many of his entertainment industry colleagues had chosen to relocate abroad.

The Kumawood actor shared that the pursuit of better opportunities was often the key driving force behind a mass exodus of celebrities from Ghana.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh