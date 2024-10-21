Ghanaian rapper Fameye got emotional when he mounted the stage to perform his top-charting song Very Soon

He performed on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Akroso and videos show him being overwhelmed with emotions

Many people in the comments section talked about the song being very spiritual and described it as a banger

Rapper Fameye was overwhelmed with emotions when he performed his hit song Very Soon on stage at Akroso.

Fameye gets emotional while performing Very Soon on stage at Akroso. Image credit: @fameye_music

Fameye performs Very Soon

The wealthy rapper mounted the stage at Akroso on Sunday, October 20, 2024, to entertain a large crowd with his hit songs over the years.

The moment his currently trending and newly released song Very Soon started to play, the crowd started to sing the song word for word.

This made Fameye very emotional as he stopped singing and expressed intense emotions on the stage.

He later picked himself up and performed the song from the beginning while displaying incredible dance moves.

Below is the video of Fameye getting emotional:

Netizens react to Fameye's emotional performance

Many people in the comment section mentioned that Fameye's Very Soon song was very spiritual as they shared personal experiences in the comments.

Others also applauded the talented rapper for creating a masterpiece of a song they said had a great tune. Some of these lovely reactions are below.

julienobeng said:

"This song naaa it’s spiritual 😢"

prayetietia said:

"Highly spiritually, congratulations peter on another big tune 👏👏👏"

eagyemangboakye said:

"Fameye is indeed an asset ❤️🔥"

cathybrown40 said:

"This song is not just a song man 🔥🔥👏👏👏👏👏👏"

ucebio99 said:

"Ei Peter get skills bi oo 😂"

kwaku_pencil said:

"Watching the video and singing it out loud unconsciously 🔥🔥Peter!!!!!"

Fameye explains Very Soon song

YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye claimed that his hit song Very Soon had not yet performed to his expectations this far.

In an interview with Zionfelix, he told the popular blogger that he had put a lot into the song and had backed it with prayer.

Very Soon has been trending all over social media and has received much support from Ghanaians and celebrities abroad.

