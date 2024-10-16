Fameye has bragged about his musical ability and versatility, noting that his musical prowess cuts across all aspects of music

The musician, who has been teased in the past for doing only sorrowful songs, said that that was not the case

He also highlighted how much he was underrated by a section of the music scene and pointed out how much effort he put into his craft

Ghanaian musician Fameye has expressed confidence in his musical versatility. The singer said he believed he was just as skilled as some of the biggest names in the business.

Fameye addressed the criticism that he only produces sorrowful music, stating that this was a misunderstanding of his artistry. According to him, his ability cuts across various genres, but the public had not fully recognised the range of his work.

The musician also highlighted how much effort and resources he invested in his craft. He pointed out that he has spent large sums on music videos and production to ensure his work is of high quality.

Despite this, the musician said he felt that a section of Ghanaian music lovers underappreciated his work compared to his peers.

Fameye went on to compare himself to popular Nigerian stars like Asake, stating that he was just as good in every aspect of showbiz, from musical talent to fashion. He questioned why he had not achieved the same level of recognition despite believing that his skills and dedication matched those of the top artistes dominating the music scene.

Fameye's talent gets backed by fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Raboni2g2 said:

"Fameye you’re already big so just allow yourself koraaaa"

watchyourtongue8180 commented:

"Fameye wo ye guy. Me nso mentena ade3 baako ho nkye u 4 real"

Bosskay_1 said:

"Fameye is very good and I like him so much"

Fameye on how much he makes

Regardless of being underrated, Fameye is making a lot of money from music, and he disclosed this to Zionfelix.

According to a report by YEN.com.gh, the musician charges over GH₵100K for music events and travels business class outside Ghana.

The musician also said that he made lots of his money from album sales and record label distribution deals

