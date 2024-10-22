Prophet Kumchacha, in an interview, addressed criticisms from Ghanaians over his remarks about Bishop Salifu Amoako's son's accident

The controversial prophet stated that he only shared his opinion about the tragic accident based on some of the allegations he had heard

Prophet Kumchacha added that he had already condemned Elrad Amoako's actions and only wanted people not entirely to blame his parents

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prophet Nicolas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has hit back at Ghanaians who criticised him after his recent remarks about the East Legon accident involving Bishop Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old son, Elrad.

Prophet Kumchacha blasts Ghanaians over criticisms of his remarks about the East Legon accident. Photo source: ESA Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha

Source: Facebook

Following the tragic accident that claimed the lives of the 12-year-old girls, Maame Dwomoh Boateng and Justine Agbenu, Prophet Kumchacha stated in an interview with Neat FM that Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha, had no idea their son had taken the car out.

He claimed that the Bishop's son took the car keys from their house help, who had it. The controversial prophet's remarks courted criticism from some Ghanaians on social media.

Prophet Kumchacha blasts Ghanaians over criticisms

In an interview with media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Prophet Kumchacha called his critics senseless for insulting him.

He said that he never assumed the role of Bishop Salifu Amoako and his family's spokesperson on any media platform. According to him, he only shared his opinion about the incident based on some allegations he had heard.

He said:

"I never described myself as Bishop Salifu's spokesperson. I only shared my opinion and what I heard on the show."

Prophet Kumchacha criticised some people who insulted him for appearing on multiple platforms to speak on issues in Ghana.

The prophet responded to some who called him jobless, stating that he has a business that he combines with his church ministerial activities and financially cares for his children.

Prophet Kumchacha said that he had condemned Elrad Amoako's actions and only called for Ghanaians not to blame his parents for the tragic accident entirely.

Watch the video below:

Ajagurajah advises Ghanaians against bashing Salifu Amoako

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah called on Ghanaians to stop blaming Bishop Salifu Amoako for the tragic accident caused by his son, Elrad.

The spiritual leader said it was unfair for the public to criticise the Bishop's parenting, stressing that such accidents could happen to anyone, regardless of how well a child is raised.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh