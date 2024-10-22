KiDi and his son Zane, in a video, bonded as they bought coconut by the road, and Zane had his father laughing with his remarks

The young boy told KiDi that there were crabs in the coconut, narrating an incident where he found a crab inside a coconut at the beach

The musician laughed at his statement and said he was lying, sparking humour, but netizens noted that there were indeed crabs that inhabited coconuts

Ghanaian musician KiDi and his young son, Zane, bonded in a video as they bought coconuts by the roadside. The clip has gone viral thanks to Zane’s amusing remarks that made his father laugh.

KiDi and his son Zane buy coconut by the roadside in video. Photo source: kiDimusic

Source: Instagram

In the video, Zane confidently told his dad that crabs live in coconuts, sharing a story about how he once found a crab inside a coconut at the beach. KiDi, amused by his son's vivid imagination, laughed and playfully dismissed the claim, telling Zane he was lying. Their interaction sparked humour on social media

Several netizens commented on Zane’s statement, with some finding it funny while others mentioned that it was not entirely false. They pointed out the existence of coconut crabs, a species known to inhabit tropical regions and sometimes take shelter inside coconut shells.

Zane and KiDi spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Jisend_b said:

"There’s this sea food that is dished in a coconut shell maybe that’s what he’s talking about"

Hadassah wrote:

"😂 Zane is putting us in the bottle"

…g💕wrote:

"It’s true i saw some yesterday 🥲he’s telling the truth"

Pearly said:

"I blame SpongeBob and Mr Crabs😂😂"

jay wrote:

"He is talking abt coconut crab .which a species"

KiDi to release new song

On the music side of things, KiDi is not slowing down. He has teased a new song.

A report by YEN.com.gh documented that the teaser for the yet-to-be-released song was produced by one of Ghana's biggest sound engineers.

The teaser triggered excitement and anticipation among celebrities and fans for KiDi's upcoming tune.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh