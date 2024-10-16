KiDi, in a social media post, shared the teaser for his upcoming song titled 4Life, produced by DJ Breezy

Ghanaian singer Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, is set to unveil a new music project for his fans.

Ghanaian singer KiDi releases the teaser for his upcoming song. Photo source: @kidimusic

The Lynx Entertainment signee recently hinted at releasing a new song before he launches his upcoming studio album before the end of 2024.

KiDi releases his upcoming song's teaser

Singer KiDi took to his verified Instagram page to share the teaser for his upcoming song, 4Life. The song will be released on all digital music streaming platforms on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The trailer captured the Mon Bebe hit-maker rocking a suit and dancing with a beautiful dark-skinned lady in a room.

The singer, who was among a list of high-profile performers at the 2024 Tidal Rave event at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, also announced that award-winning music producer Dj Breezy produced the song.

In the caption of the social media post, KiDi wrote:

"If you die, I die … Baby, me and you 4 LIFE 🤎. See you on 17th 🕺🏼."

4Life will be KiDi's second single following the release of his smash hit with Lomo Lomo, a collaboration with Black Sherif that has amassed huge streaming numbers and dominated airwaves and music charts.

Watch the video below:

KiDi's new upcoming song excites fans

The teaser triggered excitement and anticipation among celebrities and fans for KiDi's upcoming song. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their comments.

Rich Offset commented:

"KiDi nor dey disappoint 💯🔥."

Big Lex commented:

"Love this!!! 😍 Next song in Ga pls, not all of us are fluent in Twi 💔😢."

awurabenah commented:

"The song is just nice when you connect and listen to it through an air pod or speaker😘...How can you not be a KiDi fan guys😁."

Bluee commented:

"Artiste of the year category will be tough next year."

fameye_music commented:

"Too much sugar."

mannynorte commented:

"There’s quality! There’s momentum!! I got you on this side KiDi! Keep GOING!! 🇬🇭 ⭐️."

West Ham features Lomo Lomo in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United featured KiDi and Black Sherif's Lomo Lomo in a highlight reel for Mohammed Kudus on TikTok.

The 21-second footage captured Kudus' point-blank header goal, his trademark celebration, and his substitution from the match against Ipswich Town.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

