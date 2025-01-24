Ghanaian gospel musician Moses Osei Kwarteng has stated that his parents didn't want him to become a man of God

The man, who performs as Moses OK narrated the struggles in his life and doubts people had about his divine calling

Social media users have commented on Moses OK's viral interview about his life on Joy Prime with Roselyn Felli

Ghanaian gospel musician Moses Osei Kwarteng, popularly called Moses OK, shared his grass-to-grace story in an exclusive interview with Roselyn Felli.

Moses OK disclosed during an interview on Joy Prime that he was forced to drop out of school because his parents couldn't afford to pay his tuition fees.

Moses OK talks about how he became a gospel musician and his upbringing. Photo credit: @officialmosesok

Source: Instagram

He narrated that his parents wanted him to become an entrepreneur but he pursued his calling to serve the most high.

Moses OK added that he hid his first musical project from his family due to lack of support and doubt about his aspirations.

Speaking on Changes lifestyle show on Joy Prime, the Yesu Wodo Yi hitmaker told Roselyn Felli that:

"My parents couldn’t afford my school fees. They wanted me to learn a trade, but because I wanted to become a man of God, I was adamant about following the path God had set for me.

"I called it ‘Secret Vision’ because, to them, they thought nothing good would come out of my life. But I had confidence that my God would not fail me.

"At that time, things hadn’t changed yet, but I knew the friend I was walking with, God would never fail me."

Moses OK says he earns more on YouTube

Moses OK also disclosed how much money he gets from GHAMRO, the Ghana Music Rights Organization.

Despite being new to these channels, he said he makes more money from streaming services, especially YouTube and Spotify.

He said that since he started uploading his songs, he has made a lot more money than he does with GHAMRO.

“I just came there but I think it’s far better than what I get from GHAMRO. Last year what I received from GHAMRO was between GH¢ 100 and GH¢ 90.

The YouTube video of Moses OK's interview is below:

Moses OK promotes his new song

The legendary gospel musician and his beautiful wife also looked classy in elegant outfits as they promoted their new song.

The celebrity couple sang the inspirational worship song Adom Bi Ahyia Me while flaunting their beautiful home.

In an interview with a top radio presenter at Power FM, Moses OK emphatically stated the reasons why he married his gorgeous wife.

"I knew that as a busy man, marrying a woman who is equally busy was going to affect our home. At that time, I didn't have knowledge of people assisting in the home. I wasn't interested in some particular women.

"Not just those in the industry, I didn't like medical doctors, nurses, police and military person. I imagined military women as strict.

"Bankers were also out of my league...this is the reason, women in these professions are very busy...I couldn't have them to myself and God knew what I wanted."

Watch the video below:

Joyce Blessing talks about her struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on how Joyce Blessing sold gari and pure water to make a living before she became a star.

The gospel musician explained in an interview that she moved to the Greater Accra Region without informing her parents.

Social media users commented on Joyce Blessing's viral interview on Instagram as she talked about her humble upbringing.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh