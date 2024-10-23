Afia Schwar has accused Delay of having an affair with a top politician to get a Land Cruiser Prado

In her latest video, Schwar claimed that Delay would sleep with a politician for as little as a vehicle

To make her point, she named Chairman Wontumi as the only politician she had an affair with

Afia Schwarzenegger has rekindled her feud with Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, levelling big allegations against the latter.

In response to the interview with media personality MC Yaa Yeboah, Afia Schwar accused the Delay Show host of sleeping around with men.

MC Yaa Yeboah, who had a banter with Schwar some weeks ago, threw shade at her when she appeared on the Delay Show recently.

Among them was her expression that she does not 'play with pigs' while reacting to a rumour started by Afia Schwar that she sleeps with colleagues at the TV/radio stations she works at.

Afia Schwar: Delay slept with a flagbearer

Following the interview, Schwar released a video in which she lambasted Delay, calling her a cheap woman who has affairs for cars.

According to Schwar, the show host had an affair with a flagbearer of a top political party in Ghana for a Land Cruiser Prado.

"You give yourself to a flagbearer for Prado and come and claim you are successful... I will never sleep with somebody for a car, I will take a house because I am expensive," she said.

Comparing herself to Delay, Schwar described the latter as cheap, explaining that she (Schwar) would only sleep with a man for a house and not a car.

As a self-professed classy lady, Afia Schwar stated that Chairman Wontumi is the only politician she has had an affair with.

"I dated Wontumi for four years. Apart from him, no politician has had an affair with me," she explained.

Watch Schwar's video below:

Afia Schwar mourns East Legon accident victim

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afia Schwar had weighed in on the passing of two young girls in the ghastly motor accident involving Prophet Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old son.

In a video, Schwar empathised with the mother, Justine Agbenu, who was buried on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, sparking emotional reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

