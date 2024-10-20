MC Yaa Yeboah has denied rumours that she has been sleeping her way up the ladder of her media career

Afia Schwar recently accused the radio and television personality of sleeping with men on the United Showbiz on UTV

Appearing on the Delay Show, Yaa Yeboah denied the claim, adding that she was not obliged to account for her relationships to anybody

Radio and television personality MC Yaa Yeboah has vehemently denied allegations regarding her professional ascent in the media industry.

Afia Schwar recently accused Yaa Yeboah of sleeping around to gain influence in her field. Among other things, Schwar claimed Yeboah had had a baby for A-Plus.

In an appearance on the Delay Show, she addressed circulating rumours suggesting she had engaged in sexual relationships with colleagues, especially those on UTV's United Showbiz, where she is a regular pundit.

MC Yaa Yeboah says she does not sleep around as Afia Schwar alleged some time ago. Photo source: @mcyaayeboah, @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

"That is what they are saying, but it is not the truth," Yeboah stated firmly during the interview.

Yaa Yeboah, who recently chastised Efia Odo, questioned the source's credibility of these allegations, noting:

"You've been a victim of the person who made this known. If Ghanaians are to take this person seriously, then we have a problem."

While refuting the claims, Yeboah also asserted her right to privacy, emphasizing that her personal life should not be subject to public scrutiny.

"My private part does not receive the taxes of the people of Ghana for me to account to them on who I'm sleeping with or not," she declared.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Yaa Yeboah's statement

The statement by Yaa Yeboah sparked excitement among social media users. Many took to the comment section to react.

adubea_boamah said:

"Who else screamed after her last statement?"

edwardaganesh said:

"S3 bi mayaase ny3 h) na ghanafuo tax gu na ma Bu ho akonta akyere obi 😂😂😂."

amasikaherself said:

"The last sentence got me packing out to Jubilee House 🤣🤣🤣."

MC Yaa Yeboah jabs Afia Schwar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that MC Yaa Yeboah had responded to Afia Schwar after being jabbed over her 'poor' fashion sense.

Yaa Yeboah recently attended an event in the US where she arrived on the red carpet with smiles.

Schwar was not impressed with Yeboah's appearance and blasted her rival in a post on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh