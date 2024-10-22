Jarvis, in a video, was spotted enjoying a bowl of fufu with light soup at a restaurant in Ghana

The Nigerian TikToker excitedly consumed the food with her friend and gave it a positive review

The video of Jarvis eating fufu and light soup triggered mixed reactions from fans in the comments

Nigerian TikTok sensation Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, garnered attention after a video of her eating fufu and light soup surfaced on social media.

The young influencer, who has gained prominence for mimicking an Artificial Intelligence (AI) robot, recently arrived in Ghana for a rumoured award event and meetings with some high-profile brands for a possible collaboration.

Following her arrival, Jarvis was spotted with some team members at several tourist sites, including the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and Memorial Park.

She also hung out with DWP Academy group dancer Lisa Quama, who took her on a tour around other parts of Accra in her a Chery Tiggo 7 SUV.

Jarvis eats fufu and light soup

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jarvis was spotted with her friend and fellow TikToker Big Baby Boy while visiting a local restaurant in Accra.

The Nigerian content creator beamed with a smile as she consumed fufu, light soup, eggs, and meat in a black earthenware bowl for the first time.

She jokingly shared that she had forgiven Ghanaians for not driving a Mercedes-Benz vehicle in the country so she could see it upon her arrival.

Influencer Jarvis rated the Ghanaian dish a perfect ten as she constantly dipped her hands into the bowl and took a piece for her satisfaction.

Watch the video below:

Jarvis' video stirs reactions from fans

The video of Jarvis consuming fufu and light soup at a restaurant triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

gentlejay191 commented:

"Jarvis is eating in pain and smiles together 🤣🤣🤣."

Khally☘️

"Jarvis sef no happy as she dey chop am 🥺."

Yeboah Foster commented:

"Since when did we Ghanaians wrong this girl that she has forgiven us. She is not serious 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Corstero General commented:

"You forgive us, lol you are very funny ooo. We should forgive you or you rather will forgive us. Which one?"

Macfaith Marcelius commented:

"Normally, the fufu makes sense but I prefer mine with Nkatiakwan😋😋."

Bigsally commented:

"We understand you. No need to talk too much."

