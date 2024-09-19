Meek Mill, in a post on X, reminisced about his time in Ghana and shared numerous videos of his time in the country

The American rapper, who has been trending due to his affiliation with Diddy, seemed fed up with the situation in the US

Meek Mill was in Ghana in 2022, and during his time in the country, he was shown great love and bonded well with the locals

American rapper Meek Mill has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to reflect on his 2022 visit to Ghana, sharing several videos of his time in the country.

The rapper, currently trending due to his association with embattled music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, seemed frustrated with the situation and expressed a desire to focus on more positive memories.

In the post, Meek Mill shared footage of the massive crowds that gathered in the streets of Accra to welcome him.

In the videos, fans could be seen clamouring to catch a glimpse of the rapper, with some screaming his name as he moved through the city.

The videos showed the overwhelming love and support he received compared to the treatment he is currently receiving in America.

"This Africa … I ain’t even know I had this much influence. It’s in other countries this way too… yall can stay distracted. I’ll play aggravating teacher … once I signed off from people owning me in the industry, I’ve been having a slot of bad campaigns .. it can’t stop me!"

During his 2022 trip to Ghana, Ghanaians embraced Meek Mill, and he quickly bonded with the people. The rapper's visit to Ghana was highly publicised at the time, with fans thrilled to see the American star in person.

The rapper attended various events, mingled with Ghanaian artists, and even offered to work on new music with them.

Meek Mill's second visit to Ghana

This is not the first time Meek Mill has missed his maiden visit to Ghana. He previously shared plans to revisit the country.

YEN.com.gh reported that the rapper made his intentions known when numerous Ghanaians questioned if he would come back.

The rapper has, however, yet to visit again since his announcement but some have suggested that could all change in the future.

