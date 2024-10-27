Controversial Nigerian singer Speed Darlington has again made headlines after one of his recent performances made it online

In the clip, the rapper, who has been at loggerheads with Burna Boy, was seen dissing the singer during his performance

He compared Odogwu to the Afrobeat founding father, and said more things that threw the crowd into a state of hysteria

It does not seem like Speed Darlington will stop throwing shades at Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, anytime soon.

The duo have been at loggerheads for weeks now. Following Speed Darlington's release from police after Burna Boy arrested him, he had not stopped throwing online punches at Odogwu.

First, he posted about baby oils, then released a song dubbed "Baby Oil" and performed his latest one on stage during a recent event.

Akpi was seen on stage in an undisclosed location performing to the crowd when he stopped to diss Burna Boy again. He noted that someone who compares himself to Fela, the Afrobeat pioneer, decided to call the police on someone.

According to him, Fela called the cops on any of his colleagues during his time. The crowd could be heard roaring in laughter.

Watch clip here:

Netizens react to Akpi's viral clip:

The video triggered loads of reactions from social media users.

@iam_aguiyi_1:

"But he haven’t said anything bad here or mention any name . Let’s keep emotions aside . But truthfully fela no Dey call police oooo."

@djezzybeat1:

"Is it Necessary? Dis is How Wicked Uncles And Wicked Auntys in The Village. Dey Chase People Wey No Do Dem Any Tin… if No Be Witchcraft Den Wetin We Go Call Dis One?"

@bl.essed4496:

"Hope your mother is listening and watching? In case."

@coprakary:

"Oga the joke don do ooh. People when Dey laugh now. Nor go follow u Dey der ooh."

@hawttcocoglam:

"😂😂😂 nothing concern akpi 😂😂😂 oh him go still talk."

Burna Boy reacts with cryptic post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Burna Boy broke his silence after Speed Darlington released his diss track.

Recall that the singer arrested Speed Darlington after he repeatedly shared derogatory posts about him.

The singer's new cryptic post on Instagram had many wondering what or whom he was referring to.

