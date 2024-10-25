Dancehall musician Shatta Wale reacted after topping the trends and being in the news in recent days

He took to his X account to celebrate and brag about being the centre of the news on various media outlets in the country and Nigeria

Many people shared diverse opinions in the comment section, while others lashed out at him for siding with Nigerian TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale talked about being in the news recently as he celebrated the milestone of being the most talked about Ghanaian celebrity.

Shatta Wale celebrates being in the news. Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale brags online

Taking to his X account, Shatta Wale bragged about winning at life and asked his fervent followers how he could win at life every day.

He added several laughing emojis to his statement to express how excited he was that he was in the trends.

"Chaleeeeeeeee ,how do I keep winning everyday like this 😂😂😂😂"

In the second part of his statement on X, the SAFA album crooner noted that he had been in the news every day lately.

The self-proclaimed dancehall king concluded his message with rocket and laughing emojis, indicating that he was far gone from the entertainment industry.

"Everyday shatta wale news🚀🚀🚀😂😂😂😂"

Shatta Wale brags on X.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's post

Below are the diverse opinions of social media users regarding Shatta Wale bragging about being in the new:

@the_marcoli_boy said:

"You didn't do a song with Beyonce to end up hyping Peller and Robocop , just stop this already"

@JasperZiggle said:

"Good music aside, you're tripping. Fans are fed up dude. Act your age, not your shoe size"

@Rudatwits said:

"Thank God you are not Manchester United"

@DjSimass said:

"If you like fooling a lot you go dey news inside"

Shatta Wale subtly jabs Stonebwoy and Sarkodie

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, acknowledged top Nigerian music stars Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, Asake and Davido for filling the O2 Arena in the UK.

The dancehall musician subtly jabbed his rivals Stonebwoy and Sarkodie, stating that they have all been unable to achieve a similar feat.

People criticised him in the comments for his remarks about his fellow Ghanaian stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh