Regina Daniels Shares How She Met Her Hubby, Calls Him Cute, Fans React: "Lies, Ur Mama Arrange Am"
- Regina Daniels has opened up about her relationship and how she met her husband of many years
- During an Instagram live session, she also shared the role her mother played in getting her married and how their family reacted to her marriage plan
- She added that many thought she had no choice before she got married to Ned Nwoko, and she dished out advice to her fans
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has opened up about her marriage and shared how she met her husband, Ned Nwoko.
During an Instagram live session, the movie star, who loves to dance, said she met him when she went out with her boyfriend.
The mother of two, who loves whining waist with sister, also added that her mother was against her marriage to Ned. The actress promised to share her story with her fans another day.
Regina Daniels calls husband cute
In the video, the mother of two called her politician husband, who won the election last year, cute.
According to her, when she chose her husband, many fans thought she had no choice or lovers to settle down with.
Regina Daniels added that he had twenty boyfriends then, and she recounted what each of them did for her.
See the post here:
Fans react to Regina Daniels' post
The video got many people doubting what the actress was saying.
@i_am__busola:
"Moral lesson: Don’t let your boyfriend stop you from meeting you husband."
@didi_essien said:
"20 boyfriends ke your husband said you were married as a v*rgin, hmmm, who are you?"
@new_howling said:
"I don’t even get, are you people so bored that you just go on live to start sharing gist with people you don’t know. People who don’t even care."
@cuddles0704 said:
"Why do we need to hear this eh fine girl? Don't set Papa Ned up for dragging...cute man."
@lolli.popz20 said:
"Regina nobody really send your poverty alleviation moves. You played a good one, now keep it pushing."
Ned Nwoko warns Regina Daniels
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ned Nwoko had warned the actress about wanting things ‘harder’ in the bedroom.
Regina had posted a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with her man, and fans were focused on another part where the politician shared his bedroom observation.
In the chat screenshot, Ned sent Regina a caption about how couples do not need to do too much in the bedroom because it was not an Olympic game.
